The tiny town of Columbia swelled to the banks of the Scuppernong River Saturday as thousands of visitors flocked to the sidewalks of Main Street in celebration of the town’s shining flowing star.

The 32nd. Annual Scuppernong River Festival got underway beneath clear sunny skies. Crisp air welcomed parade goers, float drivers, band members, vendors, food truck operators and parade loving kids from 6 years to 103 years old Saturday as the parade was only the beginning of the day long festivities.

