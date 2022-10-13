The tiny town of Columbia swelled to the banks of the Scuppernong River Saturday as thousands of visitors flocked to the sidewalks of Main Street in celebration of the town’s shining flowing star.
The 32nd. Annual Scuppernong River Festival got underway beneath clear sunny skies. Crisp air welcomed parade goers, float drivers, band members, vendors, food truck operators and parade loving kids from 6 years to 103 years old Saturday as the parade was only the beginning of the day long festivities.
Main St. was packed from curb to curb as parading people watched the Bear Grass Charter School Band awe the crowd with precision steps to tunes.
“This is a wonderful day and an incredible parade. I can’t believe all the people in town,” said Columbia resident and local educator Miriam Fauth.
Fauth has her fingers on the heartbeat of the community while being a close friend of “Ms. Myrtle” Mitchell. Mitchell a lifelong Columbia resident has never missed a parade.
“I’ve been to every festival and this may be the best one that I can remember,” said the 103 year old Diva.
With Ian in the rear view mirror, a mid century collection of classic cars, antique tractors and a handful of floats impressed even lifetime parade goer.
“I have been coming to this for years and this is one of the biggest parades,” said Milton Council.
It was also an enjoyable day for shoppers.
Renee Hodges of Doodle Fina Adventure Press, author of the new children’s book, ‘My Brother is Yucky” saw a lot of activity at her booth.
The author only recently self published the new read which is getting rave reviews. The full stack of books Hodges displayed at the beginning of the day had disappeared by days end, along with many of the festival and parade goers, as the sun set and tents were folded until next year’s Scuppernong River Festival.