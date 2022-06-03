Residents are lamenting last month’s announcement that the area’s two Sears appliance stores will be closing in June.
The Daily Advance asked residents to share their memories of shopping for home appliances at either the Sears Hometown location in Elizabeth City or in Edenton.
“Both of the lawnmowers that I own now came from Sears. They both work well,” one resident responded on Facebook. “I also have a washing machine that I bought from Sears. I will miss them when they leave.”
“I bought several refrigerators, dishwashers, stove and washer/dryer from the Elizabeth City store over the last 40 years,” another person commented. “Great customer service always. I will miss them.”
The two stores also are among nearly 100 locations across 30 states that have been shuttered, according to an unofficial list posted at thelayoff.com. The list is compiled of Sears Hometown locations that announced store liquidation sales on Facebook.
According to store employees, the Elizabeth City location, at 1503 W. Ehringhaus Street, will shut its doors for good on June 23. The Edenton store, located at 211 S. Broad Street, will close June 22. Combined, the stores have a total of seven workers.
Both stores have been advertising liquidation sales on Facebook since as early as May 13.
Elizabeth City homeowner Kavin Harris bought a new stove on Thursday, which wasn’t his first visit to take advantage of the liquidation sales.
“This is about the fourth trip,” said Harris, whose list of other purchases included hand and power tools.
Inside, there were a few washing machines and dryers still available.
“But no matching sets,” store employee Hollie Mangus said.
There are a few riding lawnmowers left, as well as home generators, and other items.
Mangus said she’s had several customers, some who have been shopping at Sears for the last 30 years, express disappointment about the store’s closing, including one woman who was near tears, she said.
“They’re very, very sad to see us leave,” Mangus said.
In Edenton, store manager Blake Byrum said he’s heard similar comments from customers.
“Everybody is really sad,” he said, noting that after the store closes Edenton residents will have no where local to buy household appliances.
On Facebook, one person told The Daily Advance that they have bought all their household appliances, but one, from the Edenton store.
“Yes, I got a washer and dryer many years ago” from the Elizabeth City store, another person commented. “They are still working.”
Another person who said they have purchased several appliances from Sears noted the disappearance of many businesses over the years.
“Yes. A dozen or so,” the man said. “Over the past 25-plus years I’ve lived here, there’s more people, but less restaurants, less hardware stores, less clothing stores and now a lot less appliance stores.”
“(We) bought a refrigerator from them that was rated one of the highest by Consumer Reports,” another man said about the Elizabeth City store. “Best fridge we ever bought.”
As of Thursday, there was no information about the closings at the website of Sears’ parent company Transformco. The company acquired Sears Holding in 2018 after Sears filed for bankruptcy protection, according to news reports. The following year, Transformco acquired the Sears Hometown chain.