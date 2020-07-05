Christopher Columbus is collateral damage in the national rush to dismantle Confederate statues around the country.
Statues of the Italian explorer came down recently in Hartford, Connecticut and New Haven, where the Knights of Columbus were founded in 1882, and where the Order is headquartered today. Two million Catholic Knights around the world, and 92 who belong to Council 7547 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Elizabeth City, are paying attention.
Like many historical figures of note, including Thomas Jefferson and George Washington, Columbus was a man of contradictions. Jefferson and Washington both owned slaves, a practice that should have been at odds with their Christian faith.
Historians say that Columbus enslaved many of the indigenous people he encountered in his four voyages to the New World between 1492 and 1502. Others were wiped out by diseases brought to the continent by Columbus and his fellow explorers. He retired a wealthy man, having extracted gold from the population.
Father Michael McGivney, who founded the Knights of Columbus, chose the Genoan sailor as the Order’s namesake because Columbus was one of the few Catholic immigrants revered by the Protestant community in New Haven 138 years ago. Originally called “Sons of Columbus,” the Order’s name was soon changed to “Knights” to reflect the rituals of advancement through four degrees.
The 30-year-old priest was appalled by discrimination against Irish, Italian and other Catholic immigrants during the second half of the 19th century. McGivney provided pastoral care to the widows and orphans of Catholic men killed by dangerous occupations in an era that preceded by decades any kind of government safety net.
McGivney told a small group of male parishioners gathered in the basement of St. Mary’s Church in New Haven that they should unite to fight ethnic discrimination and to support the families of deceased Catholic men. He recommended Columbus as a patron of the new Order, the sailor’s compass as the path to virtue and the anchor as an emblem of principles tethered to Catholic teaching.
He would die at 38 of pneumonia during the Russian flu pandemic of 1889-90 before seeing the Order flower.
Today the Knights of Columbus is one of the largest fraternal organizations in the world, with councils in 17 nations, $24 billion in assets and $100 billion of insurance in force. Council 7547 claims 13 different ethnicities among its members.
In the rush merely to tear down offending monuments, we are missing an opportunity to teach useful history lessons.
Here in Elizabeth City cooler heads prevail. Folks like Hezekiah Brown and Ernest Sutton, Dr. Kurt Hunsberger and Matt Wood are opening channels of communication throughout the community.
Brown and Hunsberger led a two-day discussion last month which suggested conversation between the NAACP, which desires the Confederate statue next to the Pasquotank County courthouse be gone, and the Daughters of the Confederacy, who erected the statue in 1911.
Far from hiding or destroying history, moving the Confederate statue would give historical context to an important era in our nation’s story.
Placing the statue next to one of the historic signs identifying Elizabeth City State University as the “Elizabeth City State Colored Normal School,” as it was called in 1891, would shed light on post-Civil War efforts to intimidate and isolate black North Carolinians.
Appropriate signage would explain that a mostly white General Assembly at the end of the 19th century was only too happy to pass Hugh Cale’s bill to segregate black students in a remote corner of the state. Ironically, this act of racial segregation would set the stage for Historically Black Colleges and Universities to become engines of black economic advancement in the 20th century.
There are no statues of Christopher Columbus in our waterfront community. May the mariner’s compass steer us in the direction of civility, reason and tolerance.