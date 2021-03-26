A College of The Albemarle student who recently became a published author and the former poet laureate of Virginia will be among the presenters at next month’s COA Literary Festival.
Scheduled for April 15 from noon to 3:30 p.m., the third annual festival will again, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, be held virtually.
According to COA, the festival is a celebration of writing both at COA and in the community.
Events will begin with an introduction by Dr. Joshua Howell, an assistant professor of English at COA. College employees will then host two writing workshops, followed by a discussion about the writing process led by COA student Michael Lewis.
Lewis, who will graduate in the spring, recently published a book entitled, “Bank on Self-Investment, Belief Deposited-Triumph Withdrawn: A Stimulus Check for One’s Self.”
The keynote speaker for the festival is Tim Seibles, former poet laureate of Virginia. According to his Wikipedia page, Seibles is the author of five collections of poetry, including “Fast Animal,” for which he was nominated for a National Book Award in 2012. His honors include an Open Voice Award and fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Provincetown Fine Arts Work Center.
A question-and-answer session will immediately follow Seibles’ presentation.
The festival will conclude with selected readings from Estuaries, COA’s literary and visual arts annual publication.
For information on how to access the festival, visit www.albemarle.edu/litfest.