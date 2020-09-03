A wide variety of bulbs are grown in North Carolina. Most are grown for their flowers, but some are grown for their foliage. Most flowering bulbs are perennial plants and require little maintenance. Some bulbs provide weeks or months of color, while others flower for only a few weeks each year. Bulbs are broadly grouped into spring-flowering (January through May) and summer-flowering or fall-flowering (June through October) plants.
Spring-flowering bulbs are planted in the fall, produce foliage and flowers in the spring, then die back and remain dormant during the summer months. They provide color before most annuals and perennials. Some crocuses begin flowering in January and some daffodils begin flowering in February. Tulips, daffodils, and hyacinths are considered the major spring-flowering bulbs. Minor spring-flowering bulbs include anemone, crocus, cyclamen, grape hyacinth, Dutch iris, lily-of-the-valley and snowdrops.
The optimal time for planting spring flowering bulbs in our area is November or early December. In selecting a site for planting, consider light, temperature, soil texture, and function. Most bulbs prefer full sun. A few bulbs, such as daffodils, crocus, squill, and wood hyacinths, tolerate partial shade. Most bulbs and bulblike plants do not tolerate poor drainage; they grow best in deep, well drained loam or sandy soils. The simplest method for planting bulbs is to dig individual planting holes. Loosen the soil below the depth of the planted bulbs. Arrange the bulbs at the recommended depth and spacing. As a general rule, plant bulbs at a depth 2½ to 3 times as deep as the diameter of the bulb. Cover the bulbs with soil and apply a 2-inch to 3-inch layer of mulch. It is usually best to plant spring-flowering bulbs in groups.
Selecting high-quality spring-flowering bulbs is important because the flower bud has already developed before the bulb is sold. Size is important. Generally, larger bulbs produce better flowers. Select bulbs that are plump and firm. Small nicks and loose skins do not affect the quality. Beware of bargain bulbs that are often too small to flower the first year. If you buy bulbs well before planting time, keep them in a cool, dry place. Unless specified, do not store bulbs in paper or plastic bags.
