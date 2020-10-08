Editor’s Note: This concludes our two-part series on state Senator Bob Steinburg’s visit to the state’s 55 correctional institutions.
Three years ago, state Senator Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, penned an essay that included the phrase “secret society” to describe a prison system that protects its own, resistant to change. In April 2017, a corrections officer at Bertie County’s correctional facility was killed.
Later that year in October, four prison employees were killed and 10 other workers were injured during an inmate escape attempt at correctional facility at Pasquotank County in 2017.
Spurred to action, Steinburg vowed to visit each of the state’s 55 correctional facilities. Soon after Steinburg was elected to the senate in 2018, senate leadership selected him to serve as chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Prison safety reform. He held many hearings on matters affecting the state’s correctional system that employs 16,000 workers that houses more than 35,000 inmates.
During Steinburg’s listening tour, he spoke with administrators, cooks, prison guards – everyone who wanted to voice their concerns about how to improve a system where five employees died within a year.
“I don’t believe there is anything I could have done that would have provided the kind of first hand information that being with the folks on the front lines provided,” he said. “The people who risk their lives everyday going into the prisons to work deserve our gratitude and respect. They have for far too long been ignored or taken for granted by all of us but no more.”
Hailing from Chowan County and having served as a co-chairman of the agriculture committee during his service in the state House, Steinburg said when he was elected to the senate, he thought he would be tapped by the leadership to serve agriculture, but it was not be as the tragedy within the prison system changed everything. Steinburg said after listening to people not only at the prisons but in his home in Edenton, he felt compelled to do something.
Because of the spotlight at the state’s correctional system, there was an administrative shake-up at the top levels. Moreover, increased safety protocols have been enacted and prison employees have received a pay increase. Plans are being discussed to separate the Department of Corrections from the Department of Public Safety so as prisons can be its independent and a cabinet level department.
“Senator Steinburg has stepped up to the plate as no other NC legislator has done in the past 40+ years to help correct the problems in our prison system,” Boyd Bennett, Director of NC Prisons, retired.
That zeal for reform is one the main reasons Steinburg said he is running for re-election – to finish what he started.
“I am fully committed if given the opportunity to serve another term in the state Senate, to building upon these unique experiences to make real prison reform in North Carolina a reality,” he said. “I have promised the families who lost their loved ones in those vicious attacks in 2017 that I would see this through. There is much left to do but we have begun the hard work of sewing the seeds for enhanced safety of our institutions while at the same time recognizing all of those individuals who staff our facilities by treating them with respect and remunerate them fairly for their sacrifice.”