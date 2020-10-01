Sen. Steinburg Completes Prisons' Tour

Editor’s Note: This is the first of a two-part series updating our readers on prison reform and NC Senator Bob Steinburg’s trip to every state correctional institution to talk to corrections officers and see conditions first hand. Steinburg’s zeal for reform began in the wake tragedies at corrections facilities in Pasquotank and Bertie counties when five prison employees died.
NC Senator Bob Steinburg said he learned a lot during his recently completed tour of the state’s correctional institutions. His journey across the state started about a year ago in the wake of deadly attacks at Pasquotank and Bertie county’s prisons.
Since that time, Steinburg has spearheaded prison reform that seeks to provide safer working conditions and better pay for employees.
“Nothing like this had ever happened in the history of the North Carolina Prison System – five people killed in one year,” he said. “So I knew after that, something had to be done. I went to all the funerals, visited with all the families. To me, it’s personal. I know these people working at these correctional institutions. Some of them had visited my house. They were out on my front porch chatting about all of this.”
Department of Corrections’ 16,000 employees care for more than 35,000 inmates incarcerated in 55 correctional institutions.
Steinburg said before he started visiting prisons, he thought they would like they are portrayed in movies like the Birdman of Alcatraz, the Green Mile or Shawshank Redemption.
However, Steinburg discovered that while modern day prisons were clean and orderly, they could also be very dangerous.
“I thought I was going to go in these prisons and they were going to be like they were in the movies, so that’s what I was expecting to see,” he said. “And when I went in and started making these visits, that’s not exactly what I saw. A lot of these inmates are gathered together in one room with a lot of bunks and it’s a very dangerous place.”
When Steinburg served as a member of the state’s House of Representatives, he served as co-chair of the agriculture committee. So after being elected to the senate, Steinburg said he never imagined that he’d be pursuing prison reform, but God had other plans for him.
“I think this is something that I never would have selected because prison reform was not something that I wanted to do,” he said. “In other words, I wanted to go in and be involved with agriculture. Prison reform was not my thing, but it became my thing. It’s like I was tapped me on the shoulder as if someone said, ‘OK buddy. Nobody else is standing up. It’s your turn.’ So I got involved.”
Steinburg’s tour was lauded by correctional institution professionals such as Art Beeler and Gary Mohr, both of whom have extensive experience serving within the state’s prison system.
A retired prison warden who has served as a member of various state committees, Beeler praised Steinburg’s pursuit of reform.
“In my forty-seven years being involved with corrections, I have seen people come and go who provide lip service to the cause of the staff working behind the fences and walls to protect society and hopefully provide opportunities for offenders to lead law abiding lives,” Beeler said. “However, I have never seen a public figure the likes of Bob Steinburg, who has tirelessly worked to make prisons better. In all my more than thirty years with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, I have never seen someone with the commitment and interest of trying to ‘fix’ what needs to be fixed like Senator Steinburg. It did not take me long to figure out Senator Steinburg’s heart is in the right place.”
A bipartisan legislature unanimously approved plans to formulate a study to explore ways to improve the Department of Corrections.
“I was able to reach across the aisle – both Democrats and Republicans signed onto this,” Steinburg said. “That kind of thing doesn’t happen very often.”
As president of the American Correctional Association, Mohr has worked closely alongside Steinburg during the past year in Raleigh. A 46-year veteran of the corrections’ profession, Mohr testified before the Senate Select Committee on prison reform where Steinburg served as chairman.
“In all of my travels throughout this country, I have never witnessed any legislative member In a state with more than fifty prisons, conduct detailed site visits in every prison,” he said. “Senator Steinburg did and I am pleased he is being recognized for that accomplishment. There is no doubt he is aware of what is happening in your state’s prisons. The North Carolina Correctional System is safer for the hands-on leadership of Commissioner Todd Ishee and the direct in-person attention Senator Steinburg has demonstrated.”