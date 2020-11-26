Sen. Steinburg Correct: Dishonest Election
Thank you for publishing the article by our state Senator Bob Steinburg (Steinburg Stands With Trump; Declares Election Rigged/Nov. 19 in the Chowan Herald).
I consider both Bob and NC Representative Eddie Goodwin friends, and appreciate how they stand for traditional American beliefs and values.
Long before this 2020 election was held, I voiced my desire for an honest election. I wasn’t very hopeful, but it is what I desired. I would certainly agree with Bob that we have had a most dishonest election.
I watched the election returns until about 3 a.m. Wednesday, November 4.
I watched Joe Biden come out and declare that Michigan and Wisconsin were looking strong for him, as was Georgia, and he was going to definitely win Pennsylvania, and Arizona had already been called for him. The political analysts from Newsmax were perplexed.
Dominion Voting Systems had shut down their machines in many states and Biden was far behind in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania (by 15 points!), and Georgia. Was Joe Biden “blowing smoke” or did he know something that had been told him by his DNC bosses? It seems now we know the answer to that question.
The next few weeks will be interesting, particularly to see if Trump’s legal team gets their day in court, the Supreme Court. I for one hope they do.
If they don’t, and if some nefarious actors are not caught and prosecuted, I’ll never, ever, again trust an American election where one party can arbitrarily manipulate the outcome.
Wayne Proctor
Edenton