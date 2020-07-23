Sen. Steinburg Meets President Trump

Editor’s Note: This is the first of a two-part story about NC Senator Bob Steinburg’s visit last week with President Donald Trump.
A once in a lifetime experience, NC Senator Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, talked to President Trump in person last Thursday in the Oval Office.
Steinburg and six other leading members of the GOP delegation from the General Assembly, including Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger were in Washington, DC, to attend a speech about the high costs of government red tape given by Trump.
Earlier in the day, Sen. Berger participated in a roundtable discussion on deregulation with leaders from other states and senior White House officials, including EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler and Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow.
Trump’s Rose Garden speech addressed the need to lift the regulatory burdens holding back job and income growth. That speech was given during a day that was exceedingly hot with temperatures soaring into the 90s.
Steinburg recalled a bit of humor when Trump joked about his hair.
“’You know how important water is,’ the President said. ‘You know water is very important to me. It’s very important for people to go to clean up. He said you got to wash your hair and you know how important that is with me in particular and how I am about my hair.’ And of course that got a big laugh.”
Steinburg said after the speech, Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, formerly a North Carolina congressman, invited the delegation to meet Trump.
Steinburg said as a precaution, everyone seeking to meet Trump was tested for COVID-19 with the test results coming back within about 10 minutes. Everyone in the group tested negative.
A conservative’s conservative, Steinburg said he was thrilled to meet Trump in person and was in awe of being in the Oval Office.
“For a moment or two, we’re in the Oval Office without Trump – he wasn’t in the office when we came in, but he came in a side door,” Steinburg said. “We were in just touring and then all of a sudden the side door opens up. Trump says, ‘Hey, everybody what’s going on?’ We’re looking at him and it’s the man himself. You’re there and you’re thinking he’s there in person. I mean, this is the White House where it all happens. Everything that is going on in the world is filtering through this office, you know, and here I am with my six colleagues and Meadows.”
Steinburg shared his impressions of Trump.
“There is this impression of Trump as being this big tough guy, you know, and how his tweets get under some folks skin, but he disarms you when he comes in,” he said. “I mean, it’s the president but he makes you feel like you’re just in a room with a regular guy. He made you feel so comfortable when he came in and he really cares. There’s no question in my mind that he loves our country. People’s impression of him would be completely different than what the media is trying to paint him. He’s just not like that. I mean he really cares.”
During their conversation with Trump in the Oval Office, the legislators discussed a number North Carolina-related topics, including regulatory reform, agriculture and politics. Steinburg said Trump asked him about the political landscape of the Tarheel state going into the November election, particularly the US Senate race and gubernatorial race.
“He listens – he wanted to know what is going on in North Carolina. He wanted to know about Tom Tillis (GOP senate candidate running for re-election). How did we think that Senator Tillis was going to do this November? Tillis is in a tough fight and then he wanted to know how Dan forest (GOP governor’s candidate) was going to do. I answered that question. I told him if you win by four or five points in North Carolina, Forest will win and we will have our super majorities back in the General Assembly.”
Steinburg said Trump is very popular in eastern North Carolina.
“I pointed at him and said, if you win by four to five points – and you will – then Forest will win. We’ll all win. People aren’t going to vote for Trump and then and then go over and vote for Roy Cooper (Democrat gubernatorial candidate running for re-election).”
Steinburg made another observation about Trump as it relates to any presidential debate against his Democratic opponent Joe Biden.
“Trump is smart,” Steinburg said. “This guy is so smart. You’re not going to pin him in or pin him in. That debate is going to be a bloodbath. I can’t wait to see the first debate. There is no way Biden can avoid it. How is Biden going to do it? They’re not going to be to keep him in a basement forever.”