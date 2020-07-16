Sen. Steinburg Offers Plain Talk, Answers

I am going to share this response to a dear friend of ours who is African American and a lady in every sense of the word who reached out to me today with some questions.
My response:
Hello my dear friend. I am glad you are doing better. So good to hear from you. Marie and I love and respect you deeply.
Like you, I can’t control what folks say as my Facebook page is open to most unlike many who don’t allow anyone they don’t know to post on their page. It can be rough some times but anything I deem as hateful I make the effort to remove. I am not a hateful person either, nor is Marie.
We’ve spent our lives helping others in need and in fact it is the very best part of the job I hold. I work hard to ensure that everyone who has an issue is heard and then if it’s something I can resolve I’m on it. I take it very seriously and my office thankfully understands that. I believe my constituents do as well.
I do not and will not support violence or destruction of any kind. What we have been witnessing on the streets of our cities is horrific. Sadly, I don’t believe this is still all about George Floyd. That incident speaks all by itself and it was ghastly.
But folks trying to defund police forces are misguided to be kind. Reforms I understand, but the police in general are not the boogeyman. Like so often, a legitimate cause for protest has been hijacked by people who seek to destroy our country. As has happened so many times in history, many Black Americans are being used as pawns, which breaks my heart.
Here is something you may not like to hear but it’s the truth. The inner cities with these problems they have been protesting about have experienced them for decades.
They have been run all these years by Democrats, many of whom are Black and yet — nothing changes for the better-it only gets worse.
With trillions of dollars being spent and no improvement?
That is a disgrace and unjust. Why? If those leaders really cared something would have been done- some progress made. Yet?
Marie and I both grew up blue collar. In January we will have been married for 49 years. We had to scratch and claw and work for everything, yet along the way we always made time to reach out to anyone in need. We still do. It’s who we are. You need help, we will be there.
I remember when we first moved to Edenton in 2005. What we experienced wasn’t all pretty by a long shot. We hung in there and did what we have always done- be there for people in need. I’m 72 and Marie is 70. Nothing will change with us. We will go on serving others until we draw our last breath.
I believe the reason many people of all persuasions and skin color have supported me all these years is because even though they might not agree with me, they know I will never lie and they know I will look out for NENC. And they are right.
You asked me what I would do different if I were Governor. Cooper — ugh! He has mishandled the COVID crisis with his horrific handling of the Employment Securities Commission.
So many folks still with no checks. We are doing what we can in my office to help. DOT is over $800 million in the red and the prison system reform- I have to fight him every step of the way. I could go on, but you get the picture.
Maybe I’d have done a similarly bad job or even worse than Governor Cooper, but with years of business experience I don’t think so. Our Governor has little to no understanding of business.
Well I didn’t mean this to go on so long; In the middle of organizing our taxes (won’t be pretty). Please know we love you and are here for you whatever the need.
Continue to stay well and we hope before too much longer we will see you and we will be able to hug!
God bless you.