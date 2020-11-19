Sen. Steinburg Spurs Discussion About Election

Our readers shared their opinions about NC Sen. Bob Steinburg’s post to social media that offers a counter narrative to the results of the presidential election. To learn more about Steinburg’s views, see the news story that starts on page A1.
Steinburg’s legion of followers on social media strongly support his opinions while others with opposing points of view condemn his posts as divisive rhetoric.
Incidentally, the Chowan Herald’s post about Steinburg reached more than 3,100 people who clicked on the link 1,974 times, left 127 comments and shared the post 20 times as of press time.
Worth noting, soon after the Chowan Herald posted Steinburg’s latest observation, Facebook added an “election” button to the post so as provide a link to the results from presidential race.
Moreover, while northeastern NC trends red or purple as the latest round of election results testify, most of the people who commented on the Steinburg post appear to be overwhelmingly critical of the senator who was just re-elected by a large margin to a second term.
Meaning, because Steinburg mentioned Trump and Biden, we suspect Facebook is tampering with the algorithm so as to favor more comments that are critical of him and Trump; certainly not the first time big tech has used its influence.
Since this newspaper’s print edition is free of big tech’s censorship – another reason to subscribe – here is a sampling of comments posted about Steinburg and the presidential election:
Adrian Harrold Wood
Are y’all going to have him (Steinburg) produce any evidence of these theories or can we just report anything that suits our narrative?
Richard Hooks
I can honestly say Bob Steinburg is probably the most truthful and focused political leader in a long time. He has worked tirelessly for the state, especially to reform the prisons in North Carolina due to the mismanagement by the appointees and wardens.
Michele Utterback
Wow, looks like Bob Steinburg took a page right out of Trump’s playbook. I cannot believe the disrespectful way you speak to your constituents as shown in these comments. The true test of a leader is how they handle disagreements and you are clearing failing. You are spreading nothing but conspiracy theories. President- elect Biden will be in the White House in January, deal with it. There is zero proof of voter fraud. The court cases are failing left and right. Trump’s legal team is doing nothing but throwing spaghetti against the wall and hoping some will stick. See the writing on the wall, his time is up.
Keith/Nicole Pierce
We love Bob Steinburg !!! And TRUMP!!!!! KEEP UP THE FIGHT!!!
Connie Miller
He is a very truthful man! He has hit the nail on the head.
Connie Brothers
Why can’t we be happy? Biden received more votes than any other presidential candidate because people were tired of the one who is n the president seat now. That’s just plain common sense. We should be joining hands together and moving this country forward. My name is Connie B and I approved my own message. There are too many other issues to deal with
Linda Banks
Steinburg loves to throw out conspiracy theories. He did it with Covid, Biden, whatever is the flavor of the week. The only problem is, his flavors are all sour.
Franklin R. McKee
In this country of the haves and havenots, people are tired, they work hard pay taxes and most live check to check,those who have more work less play more, lookdown upon them, pay less in taxes get tax breaks, and people are tired of this if you make more pay more. So people came out that had never before. Tired of this President disrespecting people causing a BIGGER divide in this Country. WE ARE MORE ALIKE THAN YOU REALIZE. Stop all the lies about fraud stealing a election.
Belinda Flynn
Ummmm hello? No way that Biden got more than Obama. It’s so sad people can’t see the writing on the wall. One day they will. They didn’t cheat well enough with Hillary so they tried harder. A little too hard. And made it too obvious. And so... if you don’t want to see the obvious then you won’t.