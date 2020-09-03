Sen. Steinburg to Announce Reward for Information leading to Makiia Slade's Killer

Sen. Bob Steinburg (R-Chowan) will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 to announce a significant reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Makiia Slade's killer.
On July 24, Makiia Slade, a 9-year-old girl, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting near West Queen Street in Edenton, NC, while sitting in the car with her mother.
“Unlike the dangerous and out of control streets of Chicago or Detroit, rural North Carolina will not stand for nor accept failure in the seeking of justice regarding the vicious murder of children in our streets,” Steinburg said. “The name of Makiia Slade will not fade and be stored on the shelves of obscurity, because as a community of law abiding, life honoring citizens, we will not stand for lawlessness. Makiia Slade’s life was significant and her life also mattered.”
Chowan County Sheriff's Office and the SBI are searching for any information which could lead to an arrest and conviction of Makiia’s killer.
If anybody has any information regarding the fatal shooting, contact the Sheriff’s Department by phone at (252) 482- 8484 or at 305 West Freemason St., Edenton, NC.
SBI can be contacted at (919) 662- 4500.