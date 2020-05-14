Raleigh – Eighteen North Carolina senators wrote Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday seeking clarity on his orders regarding worship services.
Senator Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, one of the signatories for the letter that is published below, said there has never been any political authority to close churches.
“America was founded in part because people in the old world were being persecuted for their religious beliefs and unwillingness to bend to the religious conformity imposed by monarchs,” he said. “Our Founding Fathers understood that and thus fought and died to ensure this would never happen in America and in fact freedom of religion would be at the center of this new nations foundational documents and binding fiber. Our Governor is clearly overstepping his authority, in fact unconstitutionally overstepping it, by imposing restrictions of any kind on church gatherings. That is for the church, and only the church, to decide.”
Steinburg noted a few inconsistencies with Cooper’s Executive Order:
- By order of the State, enclosed buildings that house commercial establishments may operate at 50 percent occupancy.
- By order of the State, identical buildings that hold worship services may only operate at a capacity of 10 people — unless there is a dead body inside the building, at which time the house of worship may operate with 50 people.
- By order of the state, an unspecified religious service may operate at full capacity if that religion’s rules require indoor meetings of more than 10 people in the same room, which means the State is deciding which religions may worship freely and which may not.
Letter
Dear Governor Cooper,
Pursuant to Section 6(A) of Executive Order 138 issued earlier this week, you have prohibited North Carolinians from congregating in “mass gatherings” of more than ten people in any confined indoor or outdoor space.
Unlike prior executive orders issued during the COVID-19 crisis, you have excluded worship services and other activities protected by the First Amendment from the definition of mass gatherings and permitted those activities to proceed.
We commend your decision to allow worship services to proceed. The right to worship is protected by the First Amendment and should never be infringed. Particularly during the time of this crisis, people are relying on their faith and the support of their church families.
However, Section 6(C) of Executive Order 138 provides that any worship services or other protected First Amendment activities excluded from your definition of mass gatherings “shall take place outdoors unless impossible.”
Many faith leaders and other constituents who are eager to resume worship services this Sunday have reached out to our offices with confusion of what conditions make an outdoor worship service “impossible.”
Is a worship service impossible in the event of severe weather, light rain, strong wind, heat or cold? Is it impossible if a particular church lacks access to a suitable outdoor space to conduct a worship service for its congregation?
Is it impossible to conduct a worship service outside if the audio, visual or other equipment necessary to conduct the service cannot be moved outside or is otherwise at risk of damage if moved outside?
On behalf of our concerned constituents, we request immediate clarification of what conditions make it “impossible” for a worship service to take place outside so that our churches and faith organizations can make plans for the exercise of their First Amendment rights this weekend without fear of potential criminal penalties if they don’t reach the correct interpretation of “impossible.”
Thank you for your timely consideration.