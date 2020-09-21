Do you enjoy taking photos of your community, your kids or yourself? If so, The Daily Advance wants to see and publish them in our expanded weekend edition. Here’s all you have to do: Send the photo by email to elizabethcity@dailyadvance.com. Be sure to include your name (so we can give you credit as the photographer), something short describing what’s in the photo, where it was taken and the date it was taken.
