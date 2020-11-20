The following is the schedule of activities for the Camden Center for Active Adults this week:
MONDAY
• Drive thru meal pickup: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Fruits and veggies: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Exercise room available by appointment, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
• Computers available by appointment, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
TUESDAY
• Car Bingo: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
• Holiday Centerpiece Craft: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
• Corn Hole: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
• Exercise room available by appointment, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Computers available by appointment, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
• Drive-thru meal pickup: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Fruits and veggies, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
• Exercise room available by appointment, 7 a.m. to noon, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
• Computers available by appointment, 10 a.m. to noon, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
THURSDAY
• Closed for Thanksgiving
FRIDAY
• Closed for Thanksgiving
The Meal Program will start back on Monday
Community donations for center’s craft projects are always welcome.