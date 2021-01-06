Sentara Albemarle Medical Center has now administered COVID-19 vaccinations to approximately 20 percent of its hospital staff, a SAMC spokeswoman said Tuesday.
Annya Soucy said all Sentara employees, including those in medical practices in the area, are now currently eligible to receive the vaccine. Employees doing tele-work, however, will be vaccinated at a later date.
Sentara has approximately 1,000 employees in the area.
“We expect to rapidly vaccinate more staff members over the coming weeks,” Soucy said. “We have only vaccinated our employees and medical staff so far and we have not wasted any vaccine in the process.”
The hospital does not know how many employees will opt out of getting the vaccine but Soucy said interest from employees and affiliated medical staff is “high.”
Sentara has received 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine since Dec. 28 but half of those doses — 975 — belong to Albemarle Regional Health Services.
“We are storing the vaccine for them due to the difficult storage requirements of the Pfizer vaccine,” Soucy said.
Soucy said SAMC is currently not vaccinating non-COVID patients at the hospital.
“We will collaborate with Albemarle Regional Health Services and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to vaccinate those (persons) in other phases, but do not have plans in place to do so at this time,” Soucy said.
ARHS began hosting a series of vaccine clinics across the region today. Those eligible to receive the vaccine at drive-thru clinics included front-line health care workers, emergency service personnel and persons 75 and older.
Clinics in Pasquotank County will be held at College of The Albemarle today from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In Camden County, clinics will be held at the county health department today from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday.
In Currituck County, clinics will be held at Maple Park today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In Chowan County, clinics will be held at the county health department today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.
In Perquimans County, clinics will be held at the county recreation center in Hertford today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.
The drive-thru clinics will be operated on a first-come, first-basis, and as long as vaccine is available, ARHS said. There is no cost for the vaccine; however, those seeking a vaccination who have insurance will be asked for that information.
Persons seeking a vaccination also will be asked to provide registration information and to wait 15 minutes after receiving the vaccination, which is the standard protocol for the vaccine.
ARHS also reminded those receiving the vaccine that they’ll need a second dose.