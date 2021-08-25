Sentara Healthcare on Wednesday became one of the latest employers to require its workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 following full federal approval of the Pfizer vaccine.
The Norfolk-based healthcare system, which operates Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City, said in a press release it was joining three other Virginia hospital and health care systems to require “all team members” to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18. The others requiring employees to get vaccinated include Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters Health System and Riverside Health System.
“After thoughtful consideration and deliberation of this data and the positive impacts required vaccination would have for the community, the four Hampton Roads healthcare organizations each join a growing list of hospitals and health systems across the U.S. in protecting public health by requiring vaccination,” Sentara said in the release.
The release doesn’t specifically say Sentara is changing its policy on vaccinations because the Food and Drug Administration awarded full approval to the Pfizer vaccine last week. It does, however, say it’s giving “employees eight weeks to become fully vaccinated now that the FDA has approved at least one of the vaccines.”
A spokeswoman for Sentara Albemarle confirmed the directive applies to SAMC employees in Elizabeth City. The spokeswoman said Sentara doesn’t know how many current employees have been vaccinated. Systemwide, Sentara had 28,300 employees in May and about 1,000 of those employees worked in the local area.
Depending on which vaccine they get, the latest any Sentara employee could wait to start a two-dose series of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine would be mid- to late September. That’s because those getting those vaccines are required to wait about three weeks between their first and second doses. Because it’s only a single-dose vaccine, those choosing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could wait later to get their vaccination.
Sentara and the other three hospital/health care systems’ decision to mandate vaccines comes a little more than a month and a half after the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association issued a statement supporting mandated COVID vaccines for all hospital and health system employees. It also comes about a month after a Sentara official told The Daily Advance that vaccinations remained voluntary for the health care system’s employees.
Sentara’s press release on Wednesday noted that highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 is causing another spike in infections nationally, and that unvaccinated people remain at the highest risk of contracting COVID.
According to the press release, Sentara and the other Virginia hospitals/healthcare systems began notifying employees Wednesday of the policy change. It applies to all “affiliated physicians, volunteers, students and others who work in and for the health systems,” the release states.