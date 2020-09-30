Sepsis is the body’s extreme inflammatory response when an infection enters the bloodstream. Without rapid intervention, sepsis can cause tissue damage, permanent organ failure and death in a matter of hours.
Sepsis is difficult to predict and, once present, even more difficult to stop. As the medical director of the Intensive Care Unit at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, I am proud to report that Sentara hospitals are at the forefront of understanding, diagnosing and treating sepsis.
Using a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence systems, health care providers are now better able to predict which patients are at the highest risk for developing sepsis. Risk stratification and early identification allow our medical teams to take preventive action or begin life-saving interventions early.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that at least 1.7 million adults in America develop sepsis every year and more than 270,000 die from septic shock. One out of three patients who die in hospitals are identified with sepsis as a primary or secondary cause of death.
While it can also be acquired inside hospitals, 80 percent of hospital patients with sepsis actually acquire it at home in the community, and it is often worsened by other unmanaged chronic medical conditions. Once sepsis starts, these patients are often brought emergently to the hospital with extreme fevers and organ failure.
In severe cases, they are admitted to ICUs, where aggressive treatment with IV antibiotics and fluids is the standard of care. Many patients need ventilators to help them breathe and measures such as hemodialysis to support kidney function. Sepsis is caused by bacterial or fungal infections that can be contagious. Sepsis can also be a complication arising from viral infections, such as COVID-19 or influenza.
During the current pandemic, COVID-19 is emerging as a major contributor to sepsis in hospitalized patients. Those most at risk include babies under one year old, adults over 65 and patients with chronic conditions such as diabetes and lung, kidney and heart disease — although all age groups are at risk.
The Sentara division of Clinical Business Intelligence recently designed and launched a predictive tool dubbed the “Sepsis Sniffer” to help care teams focus on inpatients’ most at risk of developing sepsis.
Last year, Sentara also partnered with the data analytics company Jvion, which developed an algorithm that processes 4,500 patient data points in real time to help predict the development of sepsis. Doctors and nurses opening the Sentara eCare electronic patient record will see an alert on their screen if the algorithm concludes the patient is at imminent risk for sepsis, and hospital staff can then take action to prevent sepsis from occurring altogether.
The concept of “predictive” is key: Prediction is not a perfect solution, but early identification of at-risk patients does help to pinpoint subtle clues that otherwise may not be noticed in the busy, intense clinical environment of a working hospital.
I’m delighted that Sentara is investing time and effort in such innovations to help our staff of healthcare providers reduce sepsis-related deaths and disabilities. As a result of this innovation and the diligence of Sentara providers, sepsis-related deaths appear to be trending downward across our hospitals.
Because September is Sepsis Awareness Month, this is a good time to educate yourself on how your own medical conditions might put you at risk for sepsis, so you can take steps to prevent it. Managing your chronic diseases, eating healthily, and following the advice of your healthcare providers can reduce your risk of developing life altering infections.
If you’re sick at home, be sure to seek appropriate medical care as early as possible to prevent it from developing into a potentially life threatening condition such as sepsis. The best way to survive sepsis, after all, is to prevent it. For more information and to find a health care provider, visit http://www.sepsis.org and https://www.sentara.com.
Dr. Daniel P. Mulcrone is a critical care intensivist and director of the Medical and Surgical Intensive Care Unit at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.