'Setting Course in Troubled Times'

In uncertain times it is a blessing to have the right captain sailing your ship. Every born again believer has the eternal benefit of Jesus Christ as captain of their vessel. When our captain set the sails, the winds of His Holy Spirit fills them.
When His word has a firm hold on our hearts, minds and souls He insures we hold a sure and true course with calm confidence. It is wonderful to know that when Jesus’ nail pierced hands are steering our vessel we can have the same confidence David had when he sang “The steps of a good man are ordered by the LORD: and he delighteth in his way.”
Dear reader, if you will, look with me at three phrases out of Luke 9: 51-53 today. In verse 51 we read of the Lord Jesus Christ, “he steadfastly set his face to go to Jerusalem”.
Isn’t it a blessing to see that in a time that was just as turbulent as the days we live in, the Lord “set His course” based on the compass of His fathers will. Every born again believer is blessed to be allowed to use the same compass.
In verse 52, Jesus “sent messengers before His face”. When I think of all the Lord’s messengers He has sent, two come to mind as my spiritual heroes: John the Baptist and the Apostle Paul.
In Acts 13 we read that John the Baptist “fulfilled his course”. I still hear the echo of John along his course from dessert to dungeon as he says “He (Jesus) must increase, but I (John) must decrease.”
His faith in Jesus kept him humble and his humble submission gave him courage – so it was with confidence he glorified the Lord Jesus all along his way. Friend, humble submission can grant you the confidence to do the same on your course today.
After meeting Jesus on the road to Damascus, Paul’s new course from militant to missionary was set. In Acts 20 we hear Paul say I want to “finish my course with joy”. By the time we catch up to Paul here, he had already sailed through a number of dark and stormy situations and still had a few more to go through.
Both of these men set their course with Jesus and have encouraged generations of saints over the centuries. I am compelled to ask here, will the course you are on today encourage the generations that are sure to follow us?
Unfortunately, in verse 53, we read “they did not receive him, because his face was as though he would go”. This phrase refers to the Samaritans who did not welcome Christ as He passed by their way.
Friend, there are scores of people who do the same today. Jesus Christ passes by and the course He and His followers are on is not the same course they are on. Dear reader if this is you today, my prayer for you is that God will grant you the wisdom to realize and acknowledge your contrary path before the opportunity to trust Jesus passes by!
It should encourage you to know that every Christian that has ever lived was on a contrary course to Christ at one time. Paul says in Ephesians 2 “Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world”. Let me say, “Thank you Lord!” for the word “past” in that verse.
Furthermore, when Paul speaks to the Christians at Corinth concerning their old course he says; “but ye are washed, but ye are sanctified, but ye are justified in the name of the Lord Jesus”. Now dear reader, that word sanctified here means “set apart for a Holy purpose” and one could easily say it means set on a new course to praise and glorify the Lord.
If no one has told you lately, the Lord Jesus Christ came to seek and to save the lost sinner and the wayward saint. One needs to be saved from sin, the other from dark and stormy situations along their course. The good news is the light of Gods Spirit and word still call out in the darkness to those who will turn to Him.
The grace of the Lord called me to trust Jesus Christ as my Savior. I do still question and even have fears from time to time, but I always find my captain speaking the most reassuring words to me as He navigates me through this world into the next.
Dear reader, if Jesus Christ isn’t the captain of your ship today, I pray you will consider turning your vessel over to Him and trusting Him to sail on from here all the way into eternity.
In the Love of Jesus Christ – Amen