Let’s open our Bibles together to Exodus 20. We are continuing our sermon series “Resolutions That Really Matter: Spiritual Challenges from the Ten Commandments.”
Various biblical passages and church history remind us that spiritual renewal often begins with spiritual resolutions. In this series of messages, we are allowing the Ten Commandments to challenge us to make specific resolutions that can lead us to spiritual renewal. This evening we are looking at the Seventh Commandment found in verse 14: “You shall not commit adultery.”
“On July 6, 1999, twenty-seven-year-old Daniel Dukes went to SeaWorld in Orlando. He gave every appearance of being an ordinary tourist, but he wasn’t. At closing time, when all the other guests were leaving the park, he went into a hiding place and stayed put until the park was empty.
Then, sometime during the night, he made his way to the pool where a five-ton killer whale named Tillicum was being kept. He stripped down to his swimming trunks, folded his clothes neatly, and jumped in. Nobody knows for sure what happened next.
Some experts believe the whale may have been startled by the man’s sudden appearance. In his fear, he may have dived suddenly, creating a vortex that pulled the man under and rendered him helpless.
Others believe it’s more likely that the whale thought the man was a toy and dragged him around the pool for fun, keeping him underwater until he drowned. Either way, Duke’s body was found the next morning draped over Tillicum’s back” (Atteberry, The Samson Syndrome, p.5). This story is a perfect picture of the destructive power of adultery.
Today, some movies, psychology books, and women’s magazines will tell you that an extra-marital affair can make you a better lover and bring excitement back into your marriage. Some accept that advice and decide to have a little fun. The problem is, just like Daniel Dukes, as they seek the excitement, they underestimate the impending danger.
The Seventh commandment is a negative statement with a positive intention. God says, “You shall not commit adultery” because He wants us to remember that His standard for marriage and the family is the only standard that can produce meaning, happiness, and fulfillment.
Let’s begin our study of the seventh commandment with the definitions for adultery and marriage.
What is adultery? Adultery is sexual involvement with someone other than your spouse. What is marriage? Marriage is a permanent covenant in which one man and one woman commit spiritually, emotionally, and sexually to each other.
The Seventh Commandment is first of all a commandment to cherish and honor marriage. In Genesis 2, we are given the foundational truths of the marriage relationship. Genesis 2:21-24: “So the Lord God caused the man to fall into a deep sleep; and while he was sleeping, he took one of the man’s ribs and then closed up the place with flesh. 22 Then the Lord God made a woman from the rib he had taken out of the man, and he brought her to the man. 23 The man said, “This is now bone of my bones and flesh of my flesh she shall be called ‘woman,’ for she was taken out of man.”24 That is why a man leaves his father and mother and is united to his wife, and they become one flesh.”
Notice three things in these verses.
First, marriage is a divine institution. Marriage was not man’s idea. It was instituted by God. He made the first man and woman. He introduced them to each other. He gave them their pre-marital counseling and he performed the first wedding ceremony.
Recently, we have heard stories of Christian bakers, florists, and photographers who were fined and charged with discrimination because they refused to serve as vendors for homosexual marriage ceremonies.
But their refusal is not about discrimination. Rather it is an acknowledgment that marriage is more than a civil ceremony. Marriage is God’s institution. The account of the first marriage in Genesis 2 is not a description of one possible way of living and expressing sexuality. The marriage of Adam and Eve is prescriptive and serves as God’s design for every marriage.
Both Jesus and Paul appealed to the first marriage in their instructions on marriage, divorce, and remarriage (Mt. 19:6-6, 1 Cor 6:16). The first marriage between Adam and Eve indicates what is acceptable and forbidden. God established marriage, and therefore only God can control its character and law.
Second, marriage is the union between one man and one woman. Genesis 2 focuses on the distinct creation of man and woman and their complementarity.
Adam was incomplete alone and so God creates Eve. God determines that the most suitable companion for Adam is someone different from, yet complementary to, him. Genesis 2 highlights the need for the male/female complimentary relationship. The only marriage relationship that the Bible supports is that between one man and one woman.
Thirdly, marriage is a sacred covenant. To be sacred or holy means to be “set apart”. Marriage is set apart from every other type of human bond. In Genesis 2:24, God says that the marriage bond is stronger than the parent-child relationship.
The implication is that the marriage bond is the strongest of all human relationships. Genesis 2:24 describes marriage with three phrases: “leaving”, “uniting”, and “becoming one flesh”.
When a man and a woman marry and leave the familiar world of their families, they start something new that is independent of their parents’ lives. Marriage marks the start of a new social unit in the community. The phrase “uniting” points out that marriage is a merging of the couple in every area of life.
There should be no area withheld from complete surrender to the other person. There should be a willingness to be open with your life. In your marriage you should be transparent about what you are thinking and how you are feeling.
The phrase also implies that you should always have your spouse’s best interests in mind. “Becoming one flesh” refers to sexual intercourse and the special marital companionship that deepens from the God given task to fill the earth and subdue it (Gen.1:28).
The “one flesh” concept refers to the physical union that symbolizes a total unity of a married couple. That unity is beautifully illustrated in the children God gives them. In a child, the traits of father and mother are united into one person. “Sexual union is a way to express this exclusive unity and a reason the Bible limits sexual relations to married couples” (The Moody Bible Commentary, p.44).
The marriage bond is the strongest of all family relationships. That is why a Christian marriage is meant by God to point to the relationship between Christ and His church. Paul talks about this in Ephesians 5 where he uses the metaphorical picture of the head and body union.
As Christ is the head of the church, so the husband is the head of the wife. As the church is the body of Christ, so the wife is the body of the husband. A mental image of a head connected to a body vividly shows the “one flesh” union.
Paul says in Ephesians 5:31-33: “For this reason a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and the two will become one flesh.” 32 This is a profound mystery—but I am talking about Christ and the church. 33 However, each one of you also must love his wife as he loves himself, and the wife must respect her husband.”
The love-respect dynamic in marriage creates oneness. In Christian marriage, husbands and wives can deepen their oneness through the sexual union (1 Cor 7:4), by making decisions together, raising children together, praying together, serving the Lord together, applying Scripture together (especially in the process of conflict resolution found in Matthew 18:15-20), enjoying life together, and speaking the truth in love to one another (Eph 4:15).
The key elements of marriage (leaving, uniting, and becoming one flesh) highlight that the purpose of marriage must go beyond superficial romance. That is why the Bible also talks about a marriage relationship being a covenant.
In the book of Malachi, the prophet rebukes men who were divorcing their Jewish wives to marry pagan women (2:11). Divorce was occurring for no reason other than a desire for change. People were acting as if they could do anything without being punished and wondered why God refused to accept their offerings and bless them (2:13).
The prophet gives them an answer in verse 14: “You ask, “Why?” It is because the Lord is the witness between you and the wife of your youth. You have been unfaithful to her, though she is your partner, the wife of your marriage covenant.”
The marriage relationship is a covenant relationship (Pro.2:17; Eze.16:8, 59-62, Hos.2:16-20). The word “covenant” means agreement or promise and comes with the implication of a lifelong commitment.
Marriage is a permanent covenant in which one man and one woman commit spiritually, emotionally, and sexually to each other.
The Seventh Commandment is a commandment to cherish and honor marriage. The Seventh Commandment also forbids adultery. When you understand what marriage is, then the horror of adultery becomes plain.
Adultery defies God. Every time a person commits adultery, he or she openly goes against what God says. When Joseph was in Egypt he worked for Potiphar, the captain of the palace guard.
Potiphar’s wife repeatedly tried to seduce Joseph, who resisted the temptation to adultery by saying that it would be a sin against God. Genesis 39:9: ““How then could I do such a wicked thing and sin against God?”
When King David repented from the adulterous relationship with Bathsheba, he said: “Against you, you only, have I sinned and done what is evil in your sight.”(Psalm 51:4).
Both David and Joseph understood that adultery fundamentally defies God. Secondly, adultery denies love. Stuart Briscoe writes, “People in our modern generation will tell us that they engage in affairs because they love each other. An ongoing relationship presumably contains some kind of love, but love comes in many shapes and forms. New Testament Greek has three words to describe love. Eros means “erotic love”.
Phileo describes the love of companionship. Agape indicates the love of commitment, love that says, ‘I’m primarily concerned with your well-being.’ Now people can surely get into an adulterous relationship where they share marvelous eros.
Others may get into one where the companionship is better than what they get at home. But these people do not love each other as they should before God, for one simple reason.
If two people love each other with agape love, a total commitment to each other’s well-being envelops and enriches them. Adultery cannot show you’re primarily concerned for others-it denies love as it really is.” (Briscoe, The Ten Commandments, p.56).
Thirdly, adultery destroys families. God has made a commitment to the family. Moses tells us in Deuteronomy 5:29 that when God gave the Ten Commandments, he said this: “Oh, that their hearts would be inclined to fear me and keep all my commands always, so that it might go well with them and their children forever!” (Deu.5:29).
Adulterous behavior hurts many lives beyond your own. “For the spouse who is abandoned for another, there is: destruction of trust, a feeling of violation and having been used, a feeling of failure and inadequacy, rage, and humiliation. For the children there is: a sense of shame, the loss of harmony in the home, and tension that is debilitating as parents fight, the threatened loss of security because two incomes may become one, the loss of respect for the offending spouse, the undermining of previous moral guidance, and the trauma of separation if sexual misconduct leads to a divorce.” (http://www.unionchurch.com/teaching-resources/sermon-archive/pursuing-pure-relationships/)
Proverbs 6:32-33 says: “A man who commits adultery has no sense; whoever does so destroys himself. Blows and disgrace are his lot, and his shame will never be wiped away.”
How should we handle adultery? Like for any disease, we have two cures: preventative medicine and remedial medicine. How do we prevent it? Jesus answers this question in Mathew 5:27-30. “You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall not commit adultery. 28 But I tell you that anyone who looks at a woman lustfully has already committed adultery with her in his heart. 29 If your right eye causes you to stumble, gouge it out and throw it away. It is better for you to lose one part of your body than for your whole body to be thrown into hell. 30 And if your right hand causes you to stumble, cut it off and throw it away. It is better for you to lose one part of your body than for your whole body to go into hell.”
What Jesus is saying here is this: Purposely avoid lust-producing situations. Be aware that there is more to adultery than the physical act of sex.
Fantasized immorality is just as sinful as any physical act of immorality. Examine your life and avoid anything that produces lust in you. That might mean that there are some TV shows you should not watch or particular radio stations you should avoid.
There are books that you should not read and websites you should not visit. There may be parties you will have to decline attending or even jobs you cannot accept. Paul says in 2 Timothy 2:22: “Run from anything that stimulates youthful lust.” But we must also avoid provoking lust in other people. Let’s be careful how we dress and how we speak to others. Remain aware how your actions come across to members of the opposite sex. We should avoid flirting. We must be careful about the amount of time we spend with those who are not our spouse. Examine your life and avoid anything that produces lust in you or provokes lust in other people.
How about remedial medicine? In John 8:1-11, we have a story where Jesus was directly confronted with adultery. The religious leaders dragged before Him a woman caught in adultery. They said to Jesus, “Moses says she should be stoned. What do you say?” Jesus answered, “Whoever is without sin, throw the first stone.” Then He began to write in the dirt, and one by one they walked out, leaving a woman alone. The Lord Jesus turned to her and said, “Has no one condemned you? ‘No one, sir,” she said. “Then neither do I condemn you,” Jesus declared. “Go now and leave your life of sin.”
Notice the attitude of Jesus toward this woman.
First, the attitude of Jesus was characterized by mercy. He said, “Neither do I condemn you.” He, as the one without sin, could have thrown the first stone, but he chose not to. Instead, he offers her a new start.
Second, the attitude of Jesus Christ was also characterized by a challenge. He said, “Go and leave your life of sin.” Jesus gives the same offer of mercy matched with a call for repentance to all who are guilty of adultery. One of the most notorious adulterers in the Bible was King David. The Bible recounts how under the challenging rebuke of the Prophet Nathan, David confessed and repented of his sin. Listen to these words of David carefully: “When I refused to confess my sin, I was weak and miserable, and I groaned all day long. Day and night your hand of discipline was heavy on me. My strength evaporated like water in the summer heat. Finally, I confessed all my sins to you and stopped trying to hide my guilt. I said to myself, “I will confess my rebellion to the Lord.” And you forgave me! All my guilt is gone” (Psalm 32:3-5 NLT).
All my guilt is gone! Do you realize that those words could be your words? If you are involved in an adulterous relationship, end it now.
The Seventh Commandment is the Creator’s law which guards the chastity of marriage, the sanctity of the family, and the preservation of society. Purity matters! Choose purity today. Amen.