This past week was National Library Week. The ladies of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library celebrated it in great “style” by putting together a Spirit Week. We all dressed up all week following the theme of the day. If you came into the library and we appeared absolutely ridiculous – this is why!
We are re-opening services slowly but surely right now. We’ve had a number of folks using our public computers. If you’d like to use a computer, please call in advance to set up a time. We have keyboard covers, mouse covers and a lot of isopropyl alcohol to sanitize the equipment.
This year is the 100th anniversary of the opening of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library. I think next year, we will celebrate the 101st birthday of the library next year. Because why not?
This is a short column this week because it’s so nice outside, I’m having a tough time writing!
Children’s Fiction
- Dog Man: Mothering Heights – Dav Pilkey
- Scaredy Cat – James Patterson
- SlappyWorld: Monster Blood is Back – R.L. Stine
Fiction
- The Bounty – Janet Evanovich
- The Consequences of Fear – Jacqueline Winspear
- Danger in Numbers – Heather Graham
- Double Jeopardy - Stuart Woods
- Eternal – Lisa Scottoline
- Kindred – Octavia Butler
- Meant to Be – Jue Deveraux
- Miss Julia Happily Ever After – Ann B. Ross
- Mrs. Wiggins – Mary Monroe
Books on CD
- Fast Ice – Clive Cussler
Large Print
- Autumn Skies – Denise Hunter
- The Beruit Protocol – Joel Rosenberg
- Calder Brand – Janet Dailey
- Dark Sky – C.J. Box
- Egg Shooters – Laura Childs
- Fast Ice – Clive Cussler
- Four Winds – Kristin Hannah
- Hot to Trot – M.C. Beaton & R.W. Green
- A Patchwork Past – Leslie Gould
Non-Fiction
- A Cat’s Tale: A Journey Through Feline History – Baba the Cat