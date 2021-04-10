This past week was National Library Week. The ladies of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library celebrated it in great “style” by putting together a Spirit Week. We all dressed up all week following the theme of the day. If you came into the library and we appeared absolutely ridiculous – this is why!

We are re-opening services slowly but surely right now. We’ve had a number of folks using our public computers. If you’d like to use a computer, please call in advance to set up a time. We have keyboard covers, mouse covers and a lot of isopropyl alcohol to sanitize the equipment.

This year is the 100th anniversary of the opening of the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library. I think next year, we will celebrate the 101st birthday of the library next year. Because why not?

This is a short column this week because it’s so nice outside, I’m having a tough time writing!

Children’s Fiction

  • Dog Man: Mothering Heights – Dav Pilkey
  • Scaredy Cat – James Patterson
  • SlappyWorld: Monster Blood is Back – R.L. Stine

Fiction

  • The Bounty – Janet Evanovich
  • The Consequences of Fear – Jacqueline Winspear
  • Danger in Numbers – Heather Graham
  • Double Jeopardy - Stuart Woods
  • Eternal – Lisa Scottoline
  • Kindred – Octavia Butler
  • Meant to Be – Jue Deveraux
  • Miss Julia Happily Ever After – Ann B. Ross
  • Mrs. Wiggins – Mary Monroe

Books on CD

  • Fast Ice – Clive Cussler

Large Print

  • Autumn Skies – Denise Hunter
  • The Beruit Protocol – Joel Rosenberg
  • Calder Brand – Janet Dailey
  • Dark Sky – C.J. Box
  • Egg Shooters – Laura Childs
  • Fast Ice – Clive Cussler
  • Four Winds – Kristin Hannah
  • Hot to Trot – M.C. Beaton & R.W. Green
  • A Patchwork Past – Leslie Gould

Non-Fiction

  • A Cat’s Tale: A Journey Through Feline History – Baba the Cat

Contact Nicole Bowman-Layton at nlayton@ncweeklies.com.