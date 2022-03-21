• William White, of 108 Dobbs St., Hertford, was arrested March 4 and charged with one count of possession possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule II of a controlled substance. White received a $10,000 secured bond.
• Alexander Dawkins, homeless, was arrested March 6 and charged with one count breaking and entering and one count theft from building. Dawkins received a $4,000 secured bond.
• Jeremi Holley, of 413 White St., Winfall, was arrested March 7 and charged with one count of communicating threats. Holley received a $500 unsecured bond.
• Darius Horton, of 509 Dobbs St., Hertford, was arrested March 7 charged with one count of assault on a government official and one count of resist/obstruct/delay. Horton received a $5,000 secured bond.
• Edward Harrell, of 638 Pender Road, Hertford, was arrested March 8 and charged with three counts of failure to appear. Harrell received a $1,000 secured bond.
• James Kee, of 706 West Grubb St., Hertford, was arrested March 9 and charged with one count of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance and one count of possession with intent to sell/distribute cocaine. A $50,000 secured bond was set.
• Jennifer Smedley, of 3409 Raintree Drive, Virginia Beach, Va., was arrested March 9 and charged with one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
• Michael Bailey, of 127 Trailblazer Arch, Hertford, was arrested March 11 and charged with one count of violating the school attendance law.
• Kayleigh Caron, of 127 Trailblazer Arch, Hertford, was arrested March 11 and charged with one count of violating the school attendance law.
• Guy Salvatore, of 1358 Perrys Bridge Road, Hertford, was arrested March 11 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. Salvatore received a $2,500 secured bond.
• Octavian Jones, of 116 North Edenton Road, Apt. B, Hertford, was arrested March 12 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. A $4,000 secured bond was set.
•Jonathan Maldonado, of 128 Gregory’s Lane in Hertford, was arrested March 14 and charged with one count of driving while license revoked and one count of providing fictitious information to an officer. A $500 secured bond was set.
• Aaron Perkins, of 1770 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, was arrested March 16 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute schedule I of a controlled substance. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
• Montral Porter, of 916 Roxy St., Raleigh, was arrested March 17 and charged with three counts of failure to appear in court and one count of probation violation. Porter received a $40,000 secured bond.
• Reginald Twine, of 24 Parkers Fork Road, Corapeake, was arrested March 17 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. A $1,000 secured bond was set.