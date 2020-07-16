End of an era is at hand, so get ready for a shock when reading this front page story in the Chowan Herald at Edenton Coffee House.
Yep – Sheriff Dwayne Goodwin is retiring after more than 30 years of law enforcement service – all of it in Chowan County.
“It was just time to retire,” he said. “You kind of just always know. I was a volunteer at the Center Hill-Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department for 22 years and I knew when that time came to retire. Like I said, when you come to a certain point, you know it’s time.”
Chief Deputy Scooter Basnight, long a feature at the sheriff’s department, will take the reins as acting sheriff after Goodwin officially retires Aug. 1.
“He’s paid his dues and then some,” Goodwin said of Basnight who’s worked multiple jobs during his 22 years with the sheriff’s office.
When the time comes, the county commission will need to appoint a sheriff to fill out the remainder of Goodwin’s 4-year term that ends in 2022.
This is the first of a two-part series about Goodwin’s contributions to the county.
Goodwin, the man, the myth, the legend has served three and half terms as sheriff – 18 years – busting bad guys and so much more. Think about the things Goodwin’s accomplished – reduced crime countywide crime, organized the very popular Kids and Cops Program, law enforcement memorial, balanced the sheriff’s department’s budget, helped with designing and later moving into the new sheriff’s office and bought a new boat – Regulator at that – to save lives out and about around a county surrounded on three sides by water.
“When I took over the sheriff’s office, my whole goal and purpose in life was to make it a little better than it was,” he said. “I feel like I’ve kind of done that.”
Goodwin started his law enforcement career with the sheriff’s office as a part-time officer in 1991 before being hired full-time as a deputy in 1992.
Goodwin, 50, said he plans to spend more time with his family and raise cattle, but he’s not sure what he wants to do when he retires, however, “all the doors are open.
Worth noting, Goodwin, long a proponent of the Chowan’s fireworks extravaganzas, pledged to continue his prowess in pyrotechnics.
“I enjoy doing that – I’d like to grow that some more,” he said.
Next week, we’ll see what people have to say in tribute to the man who has shaped so many lives.