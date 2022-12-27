Sheriff makes arrests for FTA, fugitive from justice Julian Eure Julian Eure Author email Dec 27, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brandon Skinner, of the 100 block of Parkers Lane, Hertford, was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with eight counts of failure to appear in court as required. A $710,000 secured bond was set.• Michael Temple, of the 1200 block of Sawyer Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 15 and served a fugitive warrant from Virginia. A $125,000 secured bond was set.Nakaia Carter, of the 100 block of Wynne Fork Court, Hertford, was arrested Dec. 20 and charged with failure to return rental property. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Secured Bond Criminal Law Law Fugitive From Justice Fugitive Nakaia Carter Warrant Sheriff Brandon Skinner Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesPatrol: Driver killed after vehicle strikes house, catches fireEC man dies after truck overturns on Northside RoadVirginia sex offense fugitive nabbed in Currituck after chaseMan held in Summerfield shooting now charged with murderEC gang member who sold nearly 4½ pounds of cocaine in area gets 10 years in fed prisonTrooper had missed previous court date in DWI casesCity declares state of emergency ahead of arctic cold frontPerquimans school bus involved in collision; one person transported for observationEC man charged with shooting 2nd man at SummerfieldAnnual tree inspires Ballard's Bridge Images