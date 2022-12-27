Brandon Skinner, of the 100 block of Parkers Lane, Hertford, was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with eight counts of failure to appear in court as required. A $710,000 secured bond was set.

• Michael Temple, of the 1200 block of Sawyer Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 15 and served a fugitive warrant from Virginia. A $125,000 secured bond was set.