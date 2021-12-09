WILLIAMSTON - A telephone scam is circulating throughout Martin County.
Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning said his office has received reports from several citizens stating they have received a telephone call from someone identifying themselves as being from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect informs the victim that they have a warrant or there is a problem with his or her registration, and they need to send money to the sheriff’s office.
According to Sheriff Manning, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office will never call and ask for anyone to send money or give instructions to send a gift card.
If anyone receives a telephone call from someone representing the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, and they ask for money, it is a scam.
Hang up immediately and call the sheriff’s office at 252-789-4500.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.