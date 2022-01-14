Pasquotank Sheriff
Resist, obstruct and delay of a public officer was reported Dec. 31 in the 800 block of Forest Park Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
A dog bite was reported Dec. 31 in the 400 block of Pasquotank Station Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
Simple assault was reported Jan. 1 in the 100 block of Spindrift Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
Burglary and theft from a business, $35 in cigarettes, lighters and lottery tickets, was reported Jan. 1 in the 600 block of Old U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A dangerous dog was reported Jan. 1 in the 100 block of Sunny Acres Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.
Recovery of a pill bottle with medications was reported Jan. 2 in the 600 block of Foreman Bundy Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Deputies investigated a death Jan. 3 in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17 South. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Violation of a domestic protective order was reported Jan. 3 in the 100 block of Brantwood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Simple assault was reported Jan. 5 in the 200 block of Reedy Creek Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
Burglary/breaking and entering was reported Jan. 5 in the 400 block of Hickory Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Extortion/blackmail, person blackmailed into sending $25 gift card, was reported Jan. 6 in the 1300 block of Lambs Grove Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Simple assault was reported Jan. 6 in the 100 block of Brantwood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.S. Grigorian.
Theft of a motor vehicle was reported Jan. 6 in the 200 block of Bray St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Meads.
Violation of the county animal nuisance law, allowing dog to run at large, was reported Jan. 6 in the 700 block of Airship Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.
A nuisance dog was reported Jan. 7 in the 600 block of Glade Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
Burglary/breaking and entering was reported Jan. 8 in the 1900 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Aggravated assault and breaking and entering was reported Jan. 8 in the 100 block of Camelot Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Smithson.
Larceny of a firearm was reported Jan. 8 in the 1100 block of Campground Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A threatened suicide was reported Jan. 10 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Financial transaction fraud was reported Jan. 10 in the 300 block of Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Theft of a motor vehicle was reported Jan. 10 in the 100 block of North Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
Larceny of a motor vehicle part, catalytic converter, was reported Jan. 10 in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Seizure of a weapon in accordance with execution a domestic violence protective order was reported Jan. 11 in the 100 block of Trinity Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
A missing person was reported Jan. 11 in the 100 block of Juniper Landing Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.S. Grigorian.
Intimidation was reported Jan. 10 in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
Larceny of a gooseneck hitch was reported Dec. 12 in the 100 block of Corporate Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Camden Sheriff
Stray cats were reported Dec. 20 in the 100 block of Run Swamp Road, Camden. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Larceny and destruction/vandalism of property, a blowup unicorn, was reported Dec. 22 in the 100 block of Palmer Road, Camden. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Burglary/breaking and entering and destruction/vandalism of property, a metal door handle and window was reported Dec. 22 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 N., Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Injury to real property, 14 cases of damaged $50 mailboxes, was reported Dec. 22 at the following addresses: 1200 block of N.C. Highway 343 Shiloh; 1200 block of N.C. 343, Shiloh; 100 block of Whispering Winds Court, Shiloh; 1300 block of N.C. 343 Shiloh; 1300 block of N.C. 343, Shiloh; 1300 block of N.C. 343 South; 100 block of Texas Road, Shiloh; 100 block of Texas Road, Shiloh; 100 block of Texas Road, Shiloh; 100 block of Texas Road, Shiloh; 100 block of One Mill Road, Shiloh; 100 block of One Mill Road, Shiloh; 200 block of One Mill Road, Shiloh; and 200 block of One Mill Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
An unidentified disturbance was reported Dec. 23 in the 100 block of Amy Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
A scam was reported Dec. 24 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 N., South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
A chicken coop fire was reported Dec. 26 in the 100 block of Shady Circle, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Larceny and theft of a motor vehicle, ATV/side by side valued at $6,000, was reported Dec. 26 on Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
A lost smartphone was recovered Dec. 27 in the 100 block of One Mill Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Violation of a valid domestic protection order was reported Dec. 27 in the 100 block of Bingham Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Deputies investigated a non-criminal death report Dec. 28 in the 100 block of Milltown Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: K. Hayden.
Possession of marijuana was reported Dec. 31 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Possession of marijuana and drug equipment was reported Dec. 31 in the 100 block of Roasabelle Court, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.