Pasquotank Sheriff
Simple assault and communicating threats was reported Dec. 9 in the 1800 block of Main St., Extended, Elizabeth City.
Destruction/damage/vandalism to property, $350 to a vehicle, was reported Dec. 10 in the 100 block of Eagle Lane, Elizabeth City.
Deputies responded to report of someone fleeing to elude arrest Dec. 11 in the 500 block of Shepard St. Elizabeth City.
Identity theft was reported Dec. 16 in the 100 block of Miller Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Obtaining property, $2,000 in currency, by false pretense was reported Dec. 17 in the 900 block of Simpson Ditch Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Assault inflicting serious injury was reported Dec. 18 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: R.M. Kowalski.
A motor crash fatality in which vehicle struck house and caught fire was reported Dec. 18 in the 800 block of Forest Park Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Delivery driver chased by a dog was reported Dec. 19 in the 100 block of Pailin Creek Road, Elizabeth City.
Taking money by false pretenses/swindle/confidence game, $900 in cash, was reported Dec. 19 in the 900 block of Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
An Albemarle District Jail inmate swallowing two AAA batteries was reported Dec. 20.
Contraband, a cellphone and charging cord, was discovered Dec. 20 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Simple assault was reported Dec. 20 in the 100 block of Lisas Way, Elizabeth City.
Animal control responded to a report of injury to horses Dec. 21 in the 900 block of Wellfield Road, Elizabeth City.
Animal control responded Dec. 21 to report of three deceased cats in the 1400 block of Lynchs Corner Road, Elizabeth City.
A dog bite was reported Dec. 17 in the 600 block of Pitts Chapel Road, Elizabeth City. Dog bites were also reported Dec. 17 in the 100 block of Jason Drive; Dec. 18 in the 900 block of Horseshoe Road; Dec. 18 in the 800 block of Shillingtown Road; Dec. 24 in the 100 block of Madeline Lane, Elizabeth City; and Dec. 27 in the 100 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. A cat bite was also reported Dec. 21 in the 100 block of Hunters Trail.
Theft from a motor vehicle and destruction/vandalism to property, $1,200 in power equipment stolen, was reported Dec. 28 in the 300 block of Halstead Blvd. Extended, Elizabeth City.
Deputies responded to a report of someone slipping and falling Dec. 28 in the 300 block of Pritchard St., Elizabeth City.