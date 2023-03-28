...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Sheriff's CAC seeking replacements for 2 original members
The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office’s Citizens Advisory Council is seeking two volunteers to replace two original members who are no longer on the council.
At its meeting Tuesday night, CAC members agreed to submit the names of recommendations to Major Aaron Wallio, who serves as the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office’s liaison to the 13-member committee.
The CAC, which was formed in 2022 to help sheriff’s officials better communicate with the public in the wake of Andrew Brown Jr.’s fatal shooting by sheriff’s deputies, is seeking to replace Adam Swain and Jamaul Riddick, who’ve decided not to continue serving on the board.
The CAC was unable to take action on issues because the board was one member shy of a quorum of seven members in attendance. The six members who were present last week were Lashonda Dance, Ashley Mitchell, Tony Spence, Walter Godfrey, Scott Neal and Michael Harrell. Absent from the meeting were Swain, Riddick, Angela Welsh, Ben Barnhill, Barry Doebert, Christopher Harty and Robby Goodman.
At its meeting in January, the CAC voted 9-0 to require members to attend at least four of the council’s six annual meetings in order to maintain their seat. The four members absent from the January meeting were Godfrey, Neal, Riddick and Swain.
Also present Tuesday were Wallio, Pasquotank Manager Sparty Hammett and Capt. Larry James, of the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office.
James, a former Elizabeth City police chief who joined the sheriff’s office last November, introduced himself to board members. James has 26 years of law enforcement experience and said his chief role is overseeing security at the Pasquotank County Courthouse. He also handles administrative duties and researches potential grants for the sheriff’s office.
“I’m glad to be here tonight,” James told CAC members.
In his update, Hammett said county leaders realize that sheriff’s office workers’ salaries must remain competitive. That’s why increasing employee pay is a top priority in the coming year’s annual county budget, he said.
Wallio told board members that the sheriff’s office has hired a new records clerk and that deputies are beginning to roll out the department’s new AXON body-worn cameras. One feature of the new body cameras is they allow the sheriff’s office to view footage from a deputy’s camera in real time, such as during a traffic stop.
At Spence’s request, Hammett agreed to speak to officials at Albemarle District Jail to try to arrange a tour of the facility for CAC members.
Also at its January meeting, the CAC voted to create a stand-alone Facebook page to provide the community with updates. Hammett suggested that CAC updates and announcements also be posted on the county’s Facebook page, to which the members agreed. Hammett said the county also will add a landing page dedicated to CAC information to the county’s website.
The Citizens Advisory Council meets the third Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. in the community room of the Pasquotank Public Safety Building. The next meeting is set for May 16.
Besides helping the sheriff’s office better communicate with the public, the CAC also reviews complaints from Sheriff’s Office deputies and employees regarding disciplinary actions taken against them.