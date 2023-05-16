...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
The Perquimans Sheriff made the following recent arrests:
• Tabious Porter, of the 200 block of Wynne Fork Court, Hertford, was arrested March 20 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle/place for possession of a controlled substance. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
• Amber Sorey, of the 120 block of W. Grubb St., Hertford, was issued a criminal summons March 23 for a charge of violating the school attendance law.
• Adam Perry, of the 600 block of Swamp Road, Hertford, was arrested March 23 and charged with misdemeanor stalking.
• Jonathan Banks, of the 100 block of Dozier St., Jarvisburg, was arrested March 23 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $400 secured bond was set.
• Cheyenne Graham, of the 100 block of Treasure Lane, Hertford, was issued a criminal summons March 24 for violating the school attendance law.
• Trashawn Ferebee, of the 100 block of Martin Lane, Hertford, was arrested March 29 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $250 secured bond was set.
• Jeremy Haislip, of the 100 block of Discovery Trail, Hertford, was arrested March 30 and charged with assault on a female. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
• Khalil Mabine, of the 100 block of Herrington Court, Edenton, was arrested March 30 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and injury to personal property. A $210,000 secured bond was set.
• Shalonda Leary, of the 140 block of Creek Drive, Hertford, was arrested April 3 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked and with an expired registration. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
• Daniel Pippins, of the 200 block of Saunders St., Hertford, was arrested April 5 and charged with assault by strangulation and aiding/abetting underage possession of alcohol. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
• Carlton James, of the 1300 block of Woodville Road, Hertford, was issued a criminal summons April 5 for a charge of failure to return rental property.
• Jeffries Howell, of the 200 block of Woodville Road, Hertford, was arrested April 6 and charged with second-degree trespass. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
• Calvin Leary, of the 400 block of N. Oakum St., Edenton, was arrested April 12 and charged with three counts of assault on a female and communicating threats. He was detained on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
• Shawn Hunter, of the 1300 block of Beech Springs Road, Tyner, was arrested April 12 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on an order for arrest for a learner’s permit violation. A $500 secured bond was set.
• Tremain Porter, of the 200 block of Wynne Fork Road, Hertford, was arrested April 13 and charged with second-degree trespass. An $800 secured bond was set.
• Krystal Auxier, of the 200 block of Shady Lane, Hertford, was arrested April 14 and charged with providing a controlled substance to an inmate. A $10,000 secured bond was set. She was also charged with felony possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and simple possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance.
• Deshannon Stepney, of the 100 block of Lenny Lane, Edenton, was arrested April 14 and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. A $30,000 secured bond was set.
• Ryan Hansley, of the 700 block of Pennsylvania Ave., Hertford, was arrested April 16 and charged with assault on a female. A $1,000 secured bond was set.