Pasquotank Sheriff
Simple assault was reported Jan. 27 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
Suspected overdose was reported Jan. 27 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: W.M. Harris.
Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories, suspect cut catalytic converters off two vehicles, was reported Jan. 27 in the 700 block of Pitts Chapel Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
Trespassing was reported Jan. 28 in the 900 block of Ham Overman Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
Motor vehicle theft was reported Jan. 28 in the 100 block of James Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
A violation of a domestic violence protective order was reported Jan. 29 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
Burglary and breaking and entering (a dirt bike was stolen from a shed) was reported Jan. 29 in the 100 block of Spindrift Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Larceny of $2,465 in items that included a top-loading washer, front-loader dryer and assorted hand tools was reported Jan. 29 in the 700 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Recovery of a firearm, a $50 shotgun, was reported Jan. 30 on Glade Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Aggravated assault was reported Jan. 31 in the 400 block of Everett Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories (suspects attempted to remove the catalytic converter off a vehicle) was reported Feb. 1 in the 400 block of Interpath Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
Multiple instances of financial card theft were reported Feb. 2 in the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Burglary and breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism to property (weed eater stolen from shed) was reported Feb. 3 in the 100 block of Nancy Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Larceny by an employee was reported Jan. 26 in the 700 block of Simpson Ditch Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.