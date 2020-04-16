Senior year is what every high school student looks forward to. It marks the end of a significant chapter in their lives and the beginning of a new one, all while having more freedoms than they did in previous years and enjoying activities like prom, field trips, baccalaureate service and graduation.
However, the global coronavirus pandemic has dealt a cruel setback to this year’s seniors. Due to statewide stay-at-home orders, many school districts (including Perquimans) have shifted to a model where students learn from home.
Even though local schools are physically closed during this time, administrators and teachers took the opportunity recently to visit the homes of seniors and place graduation signs in their yards.
“This year may not be how seniors envisioned their final year at Perquimans High, but thanks to the partnership with Vidant Chowan Hospital they are receiving signs recognizing their upcoming graduation,” said Foundation Executive Director Brenda Lassiter.
The signs celebrate the graduates and help share the good news with family, friends, neighbors and anyone driving or walking by their homes.
“Vidant Chowan Hospital is providing some normalcy to the seniors and their families through this generous donation,” said Lassiter.
According to Superintendent Tanya Turner, the status of prom and graduation ceremonies remain uncertain due to the prohibition of large gatherings, but at least for today – a “sign” of hope and encouragement for our upcoming graduates to let them know things will soon be better.
