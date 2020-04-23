Editor’s Note: Senior year marks the end of a significant chapter and the beginning of a new one, all while having more freedoms than they did in previous years and enjoying activities like prom, field trips, baccalaureate service and graduation.
However, the global coronavirus pandemic has dealt a cruel setback to this year’s seniors. Due to statewide stay-at-home orders, many school districts (including Perquimans) have shifted to a model where students learn from home.
Even though local schools are physically closed during this time, administrators and teachers took the opportunity recently to visit the homes of seniors and place graduation signs in their yards.
Provided by Vidant Chowan Hospital, these signs celebrate the graduates and help share the good news with family, friends, neighbors and anyone driving or walking by their homes.
According to Superintendent Tanya Turner, “the signs are symbol of hope and encouragement for Pirates’ graduates to let them know things will soon be better.”