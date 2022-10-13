James Swimpson, a 1962 graduate of Elizabeth City State Teachers College and a participant in a 1960 student sit-in at the former W.T. Grant store in downtown Elizabeth City, reads the historical marker memorializing the sit-in after the marker was unveiled in the 300 block of East Main Street, Thursday. The marker will be part of the North Carolina Civil Rights Trail.
James Swimpson, a 1962 graduate of the Elizabeth City State Teachers College and participant in a 1960 student sit-in held in downtown Elizabeth City, speaks at a dedication ceremony for a historical marker memorializing the site of the sit-in, Thursday.
James Swimpson, a 1962 graduate of the Elizabeth City State Teachers College and participant in a 1960 student sit-in held in downtown Elizabeth City, reads the historical marker memorializing the sit-in after the marker was unveiled Wednesday.
James Swimpson, a 1962 graduate of Elizabeth City State Teachers College and a participant in a 1960 student sit-in at the former W.T. Grant store in downtown Elizabeth City, reads the historical marker memorializing the sit-in after the marker was unveiled in the 300 block of East Main Street, Thursday. The marker will be part of the North Carolina Civil Rights Trail.
James Swimpson, a 1962 graduate of the Elizabeth City State Teachers College and participant in a 1960 student sit-in held in downtown Elizabeth City, speaks at a dedication ceremony for a historical marker memorializing the site of the sit-in, Thursday.
James Swimpson, a 1962 graduate of the Elizabeth City State Teachers College and participant in a 1960 student sit-in held in downtown Elizabeth City, reads the historical marker memorializing the sit-in after the marker was unveiled Wednesday.
Challenging the racist codes of Jim Crow by sitting down at a whites-only lunch counter wasn’t something James Swimpson and four other students at Elizabeth City State Teachers College set out to do in February 1960.
But after they did it at the W.T. Grant store in downtown Elizabeth City on Feb. 11 of that year, the last thing they wanted was recognition, Swimpson said.
“The sit-in was not a thing that I wanted to do, and it was something that none of us wanted to be recognized for doing, because recognition could have meant retribution,” Swimpson says. “It very easily could have been retribution at that time in this town.”
Swimpson, the only one of the five ECSTC students who sat down at W.T. Grant’s segregated lunch counter still living, was speaking Thursday at a dedication ceremony for a historical marker commemorating the student sit-in at the store.
In 1960, the store was in the 300 block of East Main Street across from the federal courthouse. The historical marker, which is now part of the North Carolina Civil Rights Trail, is posted on the sidewalk outside the offices of Hornthal Riley Ellis and Maland and other businesses.
Joined Thursday by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Swimpson said he’s now proud of having participated in the sit-in and hopes his descendants never have to endure the racism he and his classmates did.
“I pray that they don’t have to go through what we had to go through to sit down and eat a sandwich,” he said. “Kind of crazy, but that’s what it was all about.”
The sit-in was held Feb. 11, 1960, after Swimpson’s group entered the W.T Grant store at around 2 p.m. on what Swimpson recalled was a Thursday.
“We sat at the counter; we waited to place our orders. The wait staff simply ignored us,” he said. “We sat there until about 5 that afternoon and we went back to campus.”
The sit-in was inspired by the protests of four Black students at North Carolina A&T who on Feb. 1, 1960, sat down at a segregated lunch counter at the Woolworth’s store in Greensboro. The group refused to leave after being denied service.
Swimpson recalled having got involved in the sit-in after being notified by the president of the Elizabeth City college’s Student Government Association.
“I was in the president’s other office that night, his barber shop,” said Swimpson. “He was also the campus barber. He felt me out about how I’d react to a possibility of participating in a sit-in in Elizabeth City.”
The SGA president had received a letter from his counterpart at N.C. A&T seeking his support for the Greensboro sit-in and other student protests happening around the South.
Until recently, Swimpson said he hadn’t talked much about the sit-in with his family.
“The sit-in was something that I never really sat down and talked to my children about,” he said. “I did not talk with them about it because I didn’t feel it was something that I was bragging about.
“I was very, very proud of the fact that I participated in the sit-in, but I did not think it was anything worthy of bragging about. I was very proud, but it was inward proud. I carried that until today.”
In 1962, Swimpson graduated from Elizabeth City State Teachers College, which has since been renamed Elizabeth City State University. While he earned an education degree at Elizabeth City State, he worked in social work and program management.
Swimpson returned to Elizabeth City in 1971 and worked at ECSU until his retirement as financial aid director in 1999. Today he lives in Maryland.
Thursday’s ceremony began at 3 p.m. and included remarks from ECSU history professor Dr. Glen Bowman, ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon, Mayor Kirk Rivers, Ashley Adams, trail coordinator for the N.C. African American Heritage Commission and Adriennne Nirdé, associate director for the N.C. African American Heritage Commission.
ECSU history professor Dr. Melissa Stuckey provided the event’s closing remarks.