Edenton police say six people have been arrested on charges stemming from an April shootout in an ABC store parking lot.
No one was injured in the incident April 8 in the 1300 block of North Broad Street, which police say involved one man firing at a pickup truck and the driver of the truck returning fire.
Edenton police Chief Henry King said around 7 p.m., Daniel Lee Harrar Jr., of the 800 block of Johnson Street, allegedly began shooting at three people inside a silver Dodge pickup truck. The truck’s driver, identified as Jerod Montrey LittleJohn, then allegedly returned fire at Harrar, King said.
Here are the names and last known addresses of the people facing criminal charges:
- Skyler Jovelle Holley, 36, 200 block of East Albemarle St., Edenton, or 4500 block of Tournament Dr., Raleigh. Holley is charged with felony conspiracy and felony accessory after the fact. Holley was arrested Monday with the help of the US Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force and Chowan County Sheriff’s Office. Bond set at $50,000 secured and a federal detainer place on him for his federal warrant.
- Jerod Montrey LittleJohn, 36, 100 block of Birch Lane Edenton or 2000 block of John Hill Ln. Edenton, is charged for felony assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill.
- Rayshaun Norvell White, 36, 200 block of West Gale St., Edenton, is charged with felony conspiracy and felony accessory after the fact.
- Daniel Lee Harrar Jr, 800 block of Johnston St., Edenton, is charged with three counts of felony assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of firearm by felon and felony discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
- Durell L. Welch, 100 block of West Cartaret St., Edenton, is charged with a probation violation.
- Morgan Raqual Pettiford 400 block of Main Circle, Roxboro, was arrested by the Roxboro Police Department for felony accessory after the fact. Her bond was set at $30,000 secured.