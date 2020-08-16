The following is commentary based on information about slavery from History.com.
Throughout the 17th and 18th centuries, people were kidnapped from the continent of Africa, forced into slavery in the American colonies and exploited to work as indentured servants and labor in the production of crops such as tobacco and cotton.
By the mid-19th century, America’s westward expansion and the abolition movement provoked a great debate over slavery that would tear the nation apart in the bloody Civil War. Though the Union victory freed the nation’s four million enslaved people, the legacy of slavery continues to influence American history.
Hundreds of thousands of Africans, both free and enslaved, aided the establishment and survival of colonies in the Americas and the New World. However, many considered a significant starting point for slavery in America to be 1619 when the privateer, the White Lion, brought 20 African slaves ashore in the British colony of Jamestown in Virginia. The crew had seized the Africans from the Portuguese slave ship Sao Jao Bautista.
Throughout the 17th century, European settlers in North America turned to enslave Africans as a cheaper, more plentiful labor source than indentured servants who were mostly poor Europeans. Though it is impossible to give accurate figures, some historians have estimated that between 6 million and 7 million enslaved people were imported to the New World during the 18th century alone, depriving the African continent of some of its healthiest and ablest men and women.
Enslaved people in the Antebellum South constituted about one-third of the South's population. Most lived on large plantations or small farms; many masters owned fewer than 50 enslaved people. Slave owners sought to make those enslaved completely dependent on them through a system of restrictive codes. They were usually prohibited from learning to read and write, and their behavior and movements were restricted.
Many slave masters took sexual liberties with enslaved women and rewarded obedient behavior with favors, while rebellious enslaved people were brutally punished. A strict hierarchy enforced among the enslaved (stretching from privileged house workers and skilled artisans down to lowly field hands) helped keep slaves divided and less likely to organize against their masters.
Marriage between enslaved men and women had no legal basis, but many did marry and raise large families; most slave owners encouraged this practice, but nonetheless did not usually hesitate to divide families by sale or removal.
The Emancipation Proclamation didn’t officially end all slavery in America; that would happen with the passage of the 13th amendment after the Civil War ended in 1865. Some 186,000 black soldiers joined the Union Army and approximately 38,000 lost their lives in the Civil War. The 13th Amendment adopted on Dec. 18. 1865, officially abolished slavery, but freed blacks' status in the post-war South remained precarious and significant challenges awaited during the Reconstruction period.
Enslaved men and women received the rights of citizenship and the usually “equal protection” of the constitution in the 14th Amendment and the right to vote in the 15th Amendment.
However, the Ku Klux Klan and white supremacists implemented such laws as the Black Codes which prohibited African Americans from enjoying the fruits guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.
Hezekiah Brown is a resident of Elizabeth City.