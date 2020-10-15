Smart Questions About COVID-19

Editor’s Note: Rather than rely on media trope that always suggests the sky is falling, be it from COVID-19 or murder hornets, the newspaper has been reaching out to critical thinkers who can think outside the box when analyzing data so as to provide more complete coverage of the pandemic.
COVID-19 is a serious matter that deserves serious discourse, particularly as recent numbers indicate Chowan County has been experiencing more cases in recent weeks.
The number of COVID cases, apart from being an indicator of the increased likelihood of fatality is actually a good thing.
At a policy level, the decision was made to attempt to flatten the curve, by doing almost anything, including shutting down almost all businesses. However, this approach creates a false sense of security, as well as a false sense of control among the people who are most at risk.
Do people realize that even with a vaccine, and ongoing improvements in treatment, this virus will now be living among us for well into the future? This means one way or another, the increased risk of fatality associated with this virus will likely continue to be a challenge for this world.
The number of cases in Chowan County is likely much higher than the numbers Albemarle Regional Health Service has provided to the local media. All studies showed that with random testing of otherwise healthy individuals, we would find maybe as many as 10-20 times the number of cases as have been discovered through testing of sick people.
A good question for ARHS Director Battle Betts is to ask if anyone has conducted random antibody testing in Chowan County or anywhere in NC? We could estimate how close we are to herd immunity if we knew those numbers.
Sweden’s approach has yielded a very similar deaths per million, with mostly education and encouragement of healthy people to carry the responsibility of working and spreading the disease, while at risk populations were encouraged to manage their lives with stricter behavior in an attempt to avoid spread among those high risk populations.
Has anyone made an effort to gather the data from individuals who are first degree witnesses to deaths more clearly, as a result of non-COVID risks, having been blamed on COVID?
I have heard multiple anecdotes specifically referencing automobile deaths, people already dying from cancer and other diseases being documented as COVID deaths.
I think a group in Facebook asking for 1st degree anecdotes, referencing the hospital, county and death certificates would be a very effective way to document inconsistencies, or lies, on the behalf of our health and state administrative personnel.
If no folks put up their anecdotes (well, if we could trust Facebook for exposure to our friends and family), we would know that the death numbers have not been inflated.
From the high number of anecdotes that I alone am familiar with, I would estimate an inflation of multiples…perhaps 4-10 times higher deaths attributed to COVID where COVID was only a minor or perhaps a non-factor in the risk of death. As you may have seen, the CDC also referenced a number of 6% for people dying of COVID only.
Another very specific approach that would be easy to manage is to survey the death books of perhaps just 10-20 counties to complete an estimate of the real risk from COVID.
I would need some help, but if someone could help me connect with the right resources, I would be happy to try and coordinate a data gathering effort. This would be a true journalistic effort, but we have the time to get it done.
Funny that the loud whaling and gnashing of teeth is so dramatic.