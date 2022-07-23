Healing and compassion – those were the messages stressed to Edenton leaders during a roundtable talk on gun violence on the annual Sno Day earlier this month.
Chaplain Clementina Chéry – who founded the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute in Boston – visited Edenton and gave a short talk to an assembled group at the Hampton Inn.
The Louis D. Brown Peace Institute is “a center of healing, teaching and learning for families and communities impacted by murder, trauma, grief and loss.” The institute “works to create and sustain an environment where all families can live in peace and all people are valued.”
The Institute was founded by Chéry after her son, Louis D. Brown, was killed in 1993 in Dorchester, Mass. while walking to an anti-gang violence meeting. Chéry later said that she forgave her son’s killer.
Some of the local leaders present at the talk included Town Manager Corey Gooden, town councilors Roger Coleman and Craig Miller, Edenton Police Captain Daroyll Brown and Human Relations Commission member Stella Brothers.
Working alongside Nicole Elliott – who started Sno Day in Edenton in 2019 to remember her son Marcus “Sno” Jackson – Chéry came to town July 16 equipped with knowledge and resources for leaders to begin taking the next steps in addressing local violence.
Chéry said gun violence, particularly in gang settings, is fueled by a multitude of issues, including institutional racism, inner anger and society focusing on the wrong issues.
“The Center for Disease Control states that in order to reduce cycles of retaliatory violence, intervention must happen at multiple levels,” Chéry said. “As a society, where do we focus? We focus on law enforcement, on prosecution and prison. Research tells us we must go upstream. We must focus on education, mental health, public health and spiritual well-being and healing.”
Chéry praised Elliott for the work she has done in Edenton – with the Marcus Jackson Project – on addressing localized gun violence and its victims.
Forgiveness and healing were two focal points that Chéry stressed throughout her presentation. She said if intervention does not address grieving families and victims of violence, the cycle will continue in retaliation, and more will be killed.
“No mother raises their child to kill and no mother raises their children to be killed,” Chéry said. “So I reached a hand out to the mother of the young man who killed my son and she accepted.”
Whenever gun violence occurs in a community, Chéry said community organizations are quick to do one thing but say another.
“When good things happen, every politician, minister, group and organization wants to take credit for the success,” Chéry said. “When bad things happen, those same entities are blaming both young people and single parents and saying ‘the community needs to get involved.’”
Chéry said when Janet Reno, former U.S. Attorney General, toured the country in the 1990s to meet with leaders about gun violence, she noted the “one success story” in Boston – the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute – and returned to Washington with a report on it.
As of 2022, violent crime “continues to fall” in Boston, according to the Boston Police Department.
Integral to the Institute is the Peace Curricula. The Peace Curricula is “the first in the country that incorporates the teaching of loss and grief as part of our children’s social skills,” according to Chéry.
“We can’t do this work if we are not going to provide a space where we can talk about the pain, the shame, the stigma, the many emotions and the thirst for revenge,” Chéry said.
The Peace Curricula is a social-emotional learning experience developed for the elementary, middle and high school level. The teaching guides provide a set of activities and discussion topics to help students and teachers best explore the concepts of murder, trauma, grief and loss.
Chéry explained that the Institute leaves similar guides in the trauma unit of a local Boston hospital.
When families are notified of a death due to gun violence, they “do not leave the hospital empty handed,” according to Chéry. They will leave with necessary resources to cope with the trauma and grief in an attempt to break the cycle.
The Institute also gets involved in the prison system – via helping inmates find peace within and assisting them in realizing the harm they have caused to other families.
Chéry hoped that the discussion would get the ball rolling in Edenton to begin addressing families impacted by gun violence in the same way she addresses it in Boston. She also provided take-home resources for each in attendance.
Leaders who gathered for the talk appeared impressed and said they hope to begin implementing the framework for a similar system in Edenton in the near future.