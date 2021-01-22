Both Albemarle Family YMCA and the Outer Banks Family YMCA are under new leadership.
Jamie Koch recently left the Albemarle Family YMCA in Elizabeth City to serve as executive director of the Outer Banks Y in Nags Head. Jane Snyder, meanwhile, has assumed the role of executive director at Albemarle Family Y.
Amelia Baker, spokeswoman for the YMCA of South Hampton Roads, the parent organization for both YMCAs, said Koch has gone to Nags Head to support the operation there. Snyder “was previously at the Pines and moved to the Albemarle Y after we transferred operations back to the College of The Albemarle,” Baker said.
The past year or so has been one of significant change for the YMCA in northeastern North Carolina.
Dean Mattix, who previously was YMCA of South Hampton Roads’ vice president for Northeastern North Carolina, became chief strategy officer for the organization in November 2019. Todd Heinicke now leads the North Carolina team.
Billy George retired as president and chief executive officer of the YMCA of South Hampton Roads and Anthony Walters is now in that position.
Late in 2020 the YMCA returned The Pines to the College of The Albemarle Foundation after investing nearly $400,000 in capital improvements and maintenance and receiving a total of $55,000 in support from Pasquotank County, the city of Elizabeth City and the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority.
YMCA officials cited the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in explaining their decision to relinquish the property back to the COA Foundation.
Last month YMCA of South Hampton Roads also received a $10 million grant from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
“The unexpected grant award was incredibly needed as Ys across the nation have experienced tragic and significant injury during the pandemic and recovery efforts are expected well into the future,” YMCA of South Hampton Roads said when the grant was announced. “This generous gift will afford the YMCA of South Hampton Roads the ability to continue its response to child care needs, deliver virtual wellness services, and strengthen our collaborative efforts to ensure we are maximizing reach of essential programs to our communities.”