Soap on the Shelf

There was a doctor being interviewed on the TV and he made the observation that he had been to the store and the toilet paper aisle was bare, but that there was plenty of soap in the store.
The irony in his observation is that the soap is what would actually help stop the spread of the virus. The excess TP is unnecessary at best, but even still this gives us a snapshot of the mind of man.
First off it’s a defeatist mentality, instead of purchasing items to fight with and prevent this virus, the run is on things that you would want (theoretically) once you have the virus. I know this all seems silly and it is, I suppose, but it is an object lesson of sorts for us.
We hear the virus is coming and it could be deadly and people panic; we hear that Jesus is coming at which time we will stand in judgment for all eternity and people do nothing.
The object lesson in all this is in what the world has chosen to panic buy. You see we glimpse the mindset of the world in that mankind does not see itself as dirty, and for the most part refuses to admit it’s own filth.
Jeremiah 17:9 (KJV) … The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it? But instead of realizing this is true most people consider themselves pretty good. No need for soap.
The world offers TP though with self help, therapy, drugs, and addiction. If we are so good why do we then wrestle with anxiety, sadness, depression, hostility, and anger. What the world offers to deal with these things are just cleaning up the mess, kind of like TP. But the world needs soap to be cleaned.
The world’s standard of good is not the same as God’s. Isaiah 64:6 … All of us have become like one who is unclean, and all our righteous acts are like filthy rags; we all shrivel up like a leaf, and like the wind our sins sweep us away.
Our righteous acts are like TP, filthy TP in fact. But the thing is there is hope because the soap aisle is full and there is plenty: for Jesus, His blood, is the soap that washes us clean.
We are infected with a virus at birth called sin Romans 3:23… for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, All of us have sinned against God. This virus of sin is not like what we face today, which can make you ill and could even lead to death.
We are ill with sin and it will lead to death and no amount of TP, or filthy rags of self righteousness, will change that. Romans 6:23 … For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. There is hope in that the gift of God is eternal life. … Let’s head over to the soap aisle. Romans 5:8 … But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.
So Jesus is the soap that will cleanse us and save us from the wages of sin which is death and give us life. John 3:16 … For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.
This gift of eternal life is a gift of love from God, and like the soap aisle there is plenty for all who would come and be washed. Romans 10:13 … for, “Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.” ALL who call will be saved!
If you have not been to the soap aisle, and you are not a born again Christian today, then call on the name of the Lord repent of the sin in your life and submit to Jesus as your Lord and savior, ask Him to send His Holy Spirit to help you follow Him and stay away from sin. You will be saved!
Child of God, I have a message for you too. You have been washed in the blood and so you stand in the power of the over comer, our savior Jesus Christ. Before Jesus went to be crucified He assured us that this life would bring trouble. John 16:33 … “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.”
He has overcome the world and we are now family with Him. So fear not but let us rest in His peace. Fear is not your master, but the one whose perfect love casts out fear, He is our master!
Be cautious and do your part to help to stop the spread of this new illness, as directed by the authorities, let us submit to those in authority over us.
But do not fear, take heart, peace be to you; use this time of “shutdown” to focus on the family and those closest to you. I challenge you to turn off the news for a while and play a game, or just talk with the family, have a meal together, break the bread of life and read God’s word together. Use this time to grow together in Christ.
May God bless each of you and keep you until we meet again. God is good all the time, and all the time God is good!
Just because we aren’t gathering in person, it does not mean we can’t worship the Lord together. Jesus told the woman at the well when she asked about where to worship John 4:23 … Yet a time is coming and has now come when the true worshipers will worship the Father in the Spirit and in truth, for they are the kind of worshipers the Father seeks.
So let us worship our God together today in Spirit and Truth. Bear with these days of separation for the time will soon come when we will say, as did David in Psalm 122:1 … I rejoiced with those who said to me, “Let us go to the house of the LORD.”