After nearly 48 years married to a natural hugger, I had finally gotten the hang of this common social custom.
Then COVId-19 intervened.
Social touch is a seldom-mentioned casualty of this pandemic.
We recently ventured out to three local restaurants. Some are using QR readers to beam an electronic menu onto customer cell phones. Saves throwaway paper menus, but precludes any incidental contact with the wait staff. When it’s time to pay, the last thing they want is dirty cash. Even a credit card is spurned in favor of “contactless” payment, like Apple Pay or Google Pay.
At a business meeting with six other males, we all bumped elbows, eschewing the manly handshake. “That’s a mighty firm elbow you have, sir.”
My friend, Corey, the produce manager at Food Lion, helped me find perfect, yellow bananas and my favorite Gala apples. Then he would send me on my way with a “bro” hug after discussing Pasquotank County High School’s football team’s prospects. Not lately.
On the cereal aisle, I give a female shopper a wide berth as she passes on her way to the Fruit Loops with her children. It reminds me of shunning the girl with “cooties” in junior high school. Now, we’re all suspected of carrying cooties.
Use of masks seems to be on the upswing. I don’t know if a mask really is much of a barrier to viruses measured in nanometers. The masks sure make it harder to tell who’s who before extending a greeting. Sometimes I just give up trying to figure out who it is.
Carrying on a short, quiet chat with an acquaintance in line somewhere has devolved into a quasi-public event if you observe the six-foot separation rule and your hearing is less than 100 percent.
Airline travel was a hassle before COVID-19 with passengers getting into brawls over leg room, overhead baggage space and requests to turn off electronic devices. Now we can fight over who is carrying a mortal disease.
Funerals are always awkward. It is worse now when mourners must forego an embrace.
As a recovering introvert, I once would have relished three months of quarantine. An actual introvert told me recently, “I’ve been preparing for this moment my entire life.”
We were already a divided, unequal and uncivil society. Social distancing is making it incrementally worse.
The quarantine has proved that “distance learning” was over-hyped. I used to think that online classes were the means for schools and colleges to control costs.
Virtual meetings certainly function in the workplace. Various employers are reporting productivity gains of 4 to more than 20 percent. Corporate bean counters are noticing. They will reconsider expensive skyscraper and office space and realize that if they leave everyone home on a Zoom meeting, they can also cut costs for feeding their workers twice a day and babysitting their children in on-premises daycare. The economic value of touch and direct eye contact is difficult to quantify on a balance sheet.
But these are adults who already know how to do their jobs.
Children aged 5-18 are still learning how to write, read and compute. They need a real teacher in a classroom who notices who is zoning out and who could benefit from extra attention and a reassuring touch on the shoulder.
Classroom teachers with whom I have spoken estimate student engagement that runs the gamut from an optimistic 70 percent to as little as 25 percent. Those behind the curve in February have drifted further to the back of the class.
For many at-risk students, touch signals safety and trust that may be missing in their homes. It soothes and reduces cardiovascular stress.
It does the same for all of us.
Said Michelangelo, “To touch can be to give life.”