A virtual senior night for the John A. Holmes High School baseball and softball teams was held Thursday, May 7, in downtown Edenton.
A crowd gathered at one side of Broad Street, while the seniors were presented at the other side and made their way across the street.
The Watering Can, Petals & Bows Florist and Kim’s Secret Garden Florist donated flowers for the event. Tommy Bass, announcer for the Aces, and Rickie Fisher helped with announcing the seniors and other related activities.
The 2020 softball team had a 2-1 record before the season ended prematurely due to COVID-19. The team’s seniors were Jaycee Pierce, Maggie Bunch, Jhasi Gilliam and Kristen Williams.
Coach J.P. Pippins said the team was the best he’s seen in several years.
John A. Holmes’ baseball team had a 4-0 record before the season ended prematurely. The seniors are Jake Bass, Peyton Brabble, Connor Byrum, Parker Clayton, Lincoln Ellis, Ethan Hughson, Colby Lilly, Ryan White and Tate Yokely.