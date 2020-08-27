The Albemarle-Chowan Soil and Water District honored its contest winners on Thursday, Aug. 20, during an event held at the Chowan County Agriculture Building.
The contest was themed “Wetlands and Wonderful” and was held for students in fifth and sixth grade during the 2019-2020 school year.
Each winner received a framed award certificate, goodie bag and a monetary prizes. The teachers of the winning students were also recognized during the ceremony.
The winners were:
- Fifth-grade poster/bookmark contest: 1st place, Maria Leary; 2nd place, Isabella “Bella” Benfield
- Sixth-grade poster/bookmark contest: 1st place, Sophie Parks, 2nd place, Nasim Hunt
- Sixth-grade essay contest: 1st place, Albert Cahoon; 2nd place, Kaden Parker
Cahoon, who moved earlier in the summer, was unable to attend.
Besides placing first place in the sixth-grade contest, Parks’ bookmark went on to win first place in the Area 5 contest. It then went on to compete at the state level, against other entries representing all 100 counties in North Carolina.
The former fifth-graders were instructed by D.F. Walker’s Stacey Banks. Science teachers Rae Knox and Janie Joseph, from Chowan Middle School, taught the former sixth-graders.