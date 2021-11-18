Peak Season soil testing fees are set to take effect Dec. 1 through March 31, 2022, pending final approval by the N.C. Board of Agriculture at its Nov. 19 meeting.
Submitting soil samples to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Agronomic Services lab before that date will mean growers and homeowners can avoid the $4 per sample fee.
Fall is the busiest time of the year for the soil testing lab. The peak-season fee of $4 per sample started in 2013 to encourage early sampling in the fall. The other times of the year, outside peak-season, soil testing service is free.
Samples with completed soil information forms must be physically delivered and received by the Agronomic Services Division by 5 p.m. on Nov. 30, to avoid the peak-season fee. Information forms for all soil samples must be present for samples to be received.
Growers are encouraged to ship their samples early since unexpected shipping delays can result in peak-season fees being charged.
Customers wanting to drop off samples at the Eaddy Building in Raleigh can do so at the loading dock during normal business hours, as the main building is closed to the public. Samples can be dropped off 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until 5 p.m. on Nov. 30. During the peak-fee period, sample drop-off times are between 6 a.m. — 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, except during state holidays.
Access to the loading dock is not available on weekends during the free period.
Do you Need a Pesticide License?
There will be a pesticide exam held at the Sen. Bob Martin Eastern Agricultural Center in Williamston at 1 p.m. on Dec. 9
Participants must register in advance for the exam. Exam fees should be paid at the exam location.
Types of licenses that will be offered for testing will be Ornamentals and Turf, Private Applicator, Commercial and Dealer, among others.
More information about the types of licenses and study materials can be found at the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services website, https://www.ncagr.gov/SPCAP/pesticides/exam.htm
For information or questions about soil sample peak season or pesticide licenses, contact Lance Grimes at 252-789-4370.