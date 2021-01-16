Some area events observing Martin Luther King Day have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but an annual march from the campus of Elizabeth City State University will go ahead as scheduled.
The Rev. Timothy Stallings said people interested in marching are invited to gather outside the G.R. Little Library at ECSU Monday at 10 a.m. Masks are encouraged due to COVID and everyone is asked to observe social distancing guidelines, Stallings said.
The march will conclude at Charles Creek Park and a program where will be held featuring various community speakers, Stallings said.
In Perquimans County, another annual King event will also be held. The annual Martin Luther King Jr. motorcade is slated to leave Perquimans County High School at 10:30 a.m. and conclude at Perquimans County Middle School.
Instead of an in-person speaker, U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C., is scheduled to address the gathering by telephone.
The Currituck County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People also plans to host a conference call in observance of the holiday at 1 p.m. Monday. The phone number is 602-580-9476 and the access code is 4264289.
Other area events, however, have been canceled because of the COVID pandemic.
The Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast sponsored by the National Association of University Women and usually held at ECSU has been canceled for this year.
An annual rally in Camden that includes a march from Grandy Primary School to Camden County High School also has been canceled this year.
The Chowan County Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee has announced that its annual King Day celebration, normally held at the John A. Holmes High School auditorium, has been canceled.
To honor King virtually, the committee suggests visiting The King Center website, https://thekingcenter.org/, for a live feed of the center’s observance of Martin Luther King Day.