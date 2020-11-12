I am the proud wife, mother, mother-in-law, daughter, niece and great niece of veterans. I also belong to an organization that I never wanted to be in: Gold Star Mothers. I also have dedicated numerous years volunteering for veterans and their families in the Disabled Americans Veterans Auxiliary and American Legion.
Veterans Day was started to reflect on the heroism of those who died in our country’s service and was originally called Armistice Day. It fell on Nov. 11 as that is the anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended World War I. In 1954 it was changed to Veterans Day in order to account for all veterans in all wars. The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month has been set aside to honor all veterans.
On Wednesday, Americans across this great country paused to honor the brave men and women of our military who have underwritten our freedom by their duty. This nation, under God, depends on each generation accepting to serve both God and country. They have stood guard in peace time and have seen the terror, the horror and the inhumanity of combat — and some have paid the ultimate sacrifice.
From the first shots fired in the American Revolution to today, our military has been there for America, defending our land. So on Veterans Day and every day we honor them with a resounding “thank you!” Our debt to these heroes can never be repaid but our gratitude and respect should last forever. Veterans have given us freedom, security and the greatest nation on earth. It is impossible to put a price tag on that.
The veterans we honor today came from all walks of life. They share fundamental qualities: courage, pride, determination, selflessness, dedication to duty and integrity — all the qualities needed to serve a cause larger than ones self.
In the words of a veteran, to understand a veteran these are things you need to know:
• We left home as teenagers or in our early 20s for an unknown adventure.
• We loved our country enough to defend it and protect it with our own lives.
• We said goodbye to friends and family and everything we knew.
• We learned the basics and then we scattered in the wind to the far corners of the Earth.
• We found new friends and new family.
• We became brothers and sisters regardless of color, race or creed.
• We had plenty of good times, and plenty of bad times.
• We didn’t get enough sleep.
• We smoked and drank too much.
• We picked up both good and bad habits.
• We worked hard and played harder.
• We didn’t earn a great wage.
• We experienced the happiness of mail call and the sadness of missing important events.
• We didn’t know when, or even if, we were ever going to see home again.
• We grew up fast, and yet somehow, we never grew up at all.
• We fought for our freedom, as well as the freedom of others.
• Some of us saw actual combat, and some of us didn’t.
• Some of us saw the world, and some of us didn’t.
• Some of us dealt with physical warfare, most of us dealt with psychological warfare.
• We have seen, experienced and dealt with things that we can’t fully describe or explain, as not all of our sacrifices were physical.
• We participated in time-honored ceremonies and rituals with each other, strengthening our bonds and camaraderie.
• We counted on each other to get our job done and sometimes to survive it at all.
• We have dealt with victory and tragedy.
• We have celebrated and mourned.
• We lost a few along the way.
• When our adventure was over, some of us went back home, some of us started somewhere new and some of us never came home at all.
• We have told amazing and hilarious stories of our exploits and adventures.
• We share an unspoken bond with each other, that most people don’t experience, and few will understand.
• We speak highly of our own branch of service, and poke fun at the other branches.
• We know however, that, if needed, we will be there for our brothers and sisters and stand together as one, in a heartbeat.
Being a veteran is something that had to be earned, and it can never be taken away. It has no monetary value, but at the same time it is a priceless gift.
The biggest fear for a veteran is to be forgotten. So next time you see a veteran thank them for their service. It will make their day!
Our flag still waves because they did not waiver.
Ginny Bick is commander of the K.J. Eyer Jr. Unit #64 of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary and a Gold Star Mother.