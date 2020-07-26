Our neighbor to the north, Virginia, has enacted a new set of temporary rules promoted by Gov. Ralph Northam to help protect workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
The new regulations require employers to follow social-distancing guidelines, including providing hand sanitizer or access to sinks and regularly cleaning work surfaces. Employers will be required to provide masks to workers who deal with customers.
In addition, employers must notify workers within 24 hours when a co-worker has tested positive for the virus.
Employers are legally bound to follow these rules, subject to inspections and fines.
This is an extension of Northam’s decision in May to require all Virginians to wear face masks when in public indoor areas. Considering the surge of coronavirus cases in June and to this present day, his order now seems practically prophetic.
It also appears to be in sharp contrast to our neighbors to the south in Georgia, where Gov. Brian Kemp has not only refrained from requiring mask-wearing in public places, but has forbidden localities in the state from requiring masks. Kemp is suing Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms for mandating masks in Atlanta.
“Georgians don’t need a mandate to do the right thing,” Kemp said last week. We’ll bet they do. Unfortunately, people don’t always do the right thing on their own volition, particularly when they’re eaten up with bad information.
As of Friday, Georgia had reported 131,275 cases and 3,104 deaths from coronavirus.
Virginia, 74,431 cases and 2,007 deaths.
North Carolina sits between, with 93,426 cases and 1,588 deaths.
Not that we should make too much of the raw numbers; many different factors go into the strength of the virus in any area — including how willing its citizens are to help prevent its spread.
Northam said in a statement last week that the Virginia rules were being implemented “in the face of federal inaction.”
“Workers should not have to sacrifice their health and safety to earn a living, especially during an ongoing global pandemic,” he said.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Mayor Allen Joines have also made tough decisions, requiring masks to be worn statewide and citywide, respectively.
Governance is necessary for society to function properly; we must have laws, order and justice. Even though we may not like to admit it, we still count on government — we need government — to be the bad guy sometimes and enforce what’s best for the steady, safe flow of information and commerce, whether it be speed limits so that we don’t have a bunch of Dale Earnhardts on the roads or collecting taxes to pave those roads so we can get our goods to market — or safety measures so that we don’t pass a deadly virus to one another.
Because much of our political system relies on winning elections — which means being popular — officials sometimes have to muster the courage to make unpopular decisions in the best interests of the public.
It falls on responsible citizens to handle these decisions with calm maturity.
These decisions aren’t beyond legitimate questioning from political rivals. But in a health crisis, adherence to safety standards should come before campaigning. Dissent for the sake of dissent risks life and health.
We’ve seen, in states like Utah, people who have decided that it’s more important to be ungovernable than to practice the kind of cooperation that will be required to finally beat the virus. We’ve seen people demand that businesses open even while objecting to the safety measures that would allow swifter and broader reopenings.
This selfish obstinance is not commendable in any way. It only leads to more harm.