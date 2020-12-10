Serves 8
INGREDIENTS
4 tablespoons butter
5 large yellow onions, thinly sliced
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1 bouquet garni, made with 1 bay leaf, 2 juniper berries and 2 flat-leaf parsley sprigs, 2 cloves garlic tied in cheesecloth
4 tablespoons cognac or sherry
4 cups beef stock
1 tablespoon beef demi-glace
Salt and pepper to taste
1 baguette french bread, sliced thinly
4 cups shredded Gruyère cheese (about 6 ounces)
PREPARATION
In a large heavy pot melt the butter until foamy. Add the onions and the thyme and a pinch of salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring until the onions soften, about 10 minutes. Continue cooking until the onions are lightly browned, about 40 minutes.
Stir in the sherry. Add the stock and bouget garni, and simmer over low heat until the soup has a deep flavor, about 30 minutes. If no juniper berries are to be found add a few tablespoons of gin. Season the soup with salt and pepper.
Preheat the oven to 350°. Place bread slices on a baking sheet and brush with garlic oil, salt, and pepper. Toast the bread until golden, remove. Raise the oven temperature to broil.
Bring the soup to a simmer, ladle it into deep ovenproof bowls and sprinkle with half of the cheese. Place a crouton in each bowl and sprinkle on the remaining cheese. Place the bowls of soup on a baking sheet in the middle of the oven for a few minutes, or until the cheese is bubbling. Serve hot.