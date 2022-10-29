The temperatures this week have taken an early dip from mild to just plain cold in the mornings. And with the later sunrise and long shadows spreading further each day, it’s nice to beat the chill with a steaming bowl of soup.

Soups are so easy to throw together and are comforting, hot and flavorful. They can be a starter for a larger entree or a hearty meal on their own, depending on their ingredients.

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.