A staple in the South as common as Duke’s mayonnaise is pimiento cheese. It is served as a condiment on dishes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and as an appetizer at many a gathering.
Even James Beard chefs Vivian Howard and Ashley Christensen include pimiento cheese at their restaurants as Southern cuisine continues to receive accolades and popularity.
But much to my surprise this Southern spread actually has Yankee roots. Around the turn of the century a New York dairy farmer began producing a soft cheese similar to the popular French Neufchâtel. It was later manufactured as cream cheese.
Also around that time the Spanish pimiento red pepper became popular in the U.S. and was used in many recipes by both restaurants and home cooks. The combination of two new food trends produced a popular sandwich spread that blended pimientos with softened Neufchatel or cream cheese. This early version of pimiento cheese was mass produced around the country by 1910, and the spelling was changed by omitting the “i” in pimiento.
The South embraced this sandwich spread in the 1920s when production of pimientos grew in many southern states. Families and chefs alike created their own version of this tasty spread. The pimiento cheese sandwich even became the signature dish of the Master’s golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia.
Today most recipes for pimiento cheese include the addition of grated cheddar cheese as well as mayonnaise. Some versions use Hoop cheese, but many cooks have put their spin on this spread by adding grated onion or onion powder, Worcestershire sauce, jalapenos, hot sauce and cayenne pepper.
This week I have included my recipe for the iconic pimiento cheese, along with a few other popular versions. I am a purist and prefer a simple version based on the Lee Brothers’ recipe. Spread a little Southern love at your next gathering with one of these pimiento cheese recipes.
Enjoy!