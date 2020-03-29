spca pets Mar 29, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Alice Cooper is loved by shelter staff and described as “the perfect lap cat.” He’s about 10 years old and has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Coco would love to be your one and only. She’s house-trained and great with children. She’s also been spayed, microchipped and is current on vaccinations. Emmitt is a 5-year-old boxer mix who’s house-trained and has been neutered, microchipped and is current on vaccinations. He needs to be the only dog. Jerry is shy and affectionate and is about 13 years old. He’s been neutered and is current on vaccinations and is loved by shelter staff. Nash is a 2-year-old Shepherd mix with lots of energy. He’s outgoing, social, house-trained, and needs a home where he can recover from heart worms. Snickers is a friendly Maine coon mix who has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. He’s 5 years old and a bit shy, but warms up to you with a gentle neck scratch. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Vision 2020 What 2 Watch March 27 - April 2 Albemarle Business Directory Veterans Day Coast Guard 2019 Graduation 2019 Albemarle Mag Summer 2019 Living Here 2019 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance